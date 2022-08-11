As election looms, Bob Jack's biggest challenge isn't his political opponent

With less than two weeks to go before the Aug. 23 elections, law enforcement officials are investigating whether District 3 Tulsa County Commission candidate Bob Jack violated state law prohibiting absentee ballot harvesting.

The state Attorney General’s Office assigned the case to Creek County District Attorney Max Cook on Tuesday after the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office asked to recuse itself.

Oklahoma statutes define ballot harvesting in part as “(p)artially or fully completing an application for an absentee ballot on behalf of another person without that person’s prior consent.”

According to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, Jack's campaign mailed campaign literature to potential voters with prefilled absentee ballot applications attached, 56 of which made their way to the Tulsa County Election Board.

The applications included the names, addresses and birth dates of the applicants.

Absentee ballot harvesting involving 10 or more ballots is a felony in Oklahoma. Penalties can include up to five years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.

“These documents provided by the Tulsa County Election Board appear to me to be evidence of a voting crime, specifically ‘absentee ballot harvesting,’” Assistant District Attorney Doug Wilson wrote in an email to his boss, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Jack issued a statement Thursday saying the allegations have no merit and describing them as politically motivated.

“I did not authorize or have knowledge that the company processing the mail piece would include the information in question,” Jack said. “I, along with my legal counsel, are confident that I will be completely vindicated once the details of this matter are reviewed by the authorities.”

Jack’s consulting firm in the race is Axiom Strategies.

The Tulsa County Election Board also provided the District Attorney’s Office with copies of voter incident reports outlining two complaints it received regarding absentee ballot applications attached to Jack’s campaign fliers.

The reports make no reference to ballot harvesting but instead focus on residents’ concerns about private information appearing on the absentee ballot applications.

The email from Wilson and other documents related to the case were provided by the state Attorney General’s Office in response to a request by the Tulsa World for information on the case.

Jack and Kelly Dunkerley, both Republicans, are competing to succeed former County Commissioner Ron Peters, who retired earlier this year. Dunkerley, a former Jenks mayor, nearly won the seat outright in the June Republican primary, when he earned 49.1% of the vote to Jack’s 35.6.%.

If more than 50% of the votes in a primary don't go to one candidate, a runoff is held.

The winner of the Aug. 23 runoff will become the next District 3 commissioner, since no Democrat or anyone else filed for the office.

Jack, 73, was a longtime construction executive. He is a former chairman of the Tulsa County Republican Party.

In his recusal application to the Attorney General’s Office, Kunzweiler noted that he knows both candidates in the District 3 race and described Dunkerley as a friend.

“He assisted me with my most recent contested re-election campaign. He has served with me on two recent church retreats,” Kunzweiler wrote of Dunkerley. “Given the severity of these allegations and my familiarity with both of the involved parties in this Tulsa County Commissioner’s race, the appearance of my office in the review process would be fraught with concerns over partiality/lack of impartiality.

“That is not fair to either of these parties nor to the citizens of Tulsa County.”

Featured video: Councilor opposes GOP Party chair's nomination to Infrastructure Development Advisory Board