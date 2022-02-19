Area governments to take another look at possible south Tulsa toll bridge over Arkansas River

It’s been talked about and talked about for years, and now it’s being talked about again.
In fact, last week local officials did more than talk — they took a concrete step to assess the possibility of constructing a toll bridge over the Arkansas River in south Tulsa.
The Indian Nations Council of Governments’ Board of Directors agreed to hire CDM Smith Associates to conduct a traffic impact study and a high-level revenue estimate for the bridge.
Five government entities — Bixby, Jenks, Tulsa, Tulsa County and the Muscogee Nation — are contributing $6,000 each toward the effort, with INCOG expected to access federal transportation funds to cover the remainder of the $144,580 cost.
The toll bridge would be built across the Arkansas River “at or near 131st Street in Jenks to connect with a future extension of Riverside Drive in Tulsa,” according to the agenda of the INCOG meeting.
“We expect the study back in about six months. … Early fall is what I’m expecting,” said Viplava Putta, director of transportation planning and programs for INCOG.
Putta said continued economic development in the area has put a strain on existing roads and bridges and made accessing retail corridors, hospitals and other health care facilities more difficult.
“The bridge is one part, (but) what other streets will have enough of an impact where they would need to be widened or changed?” Putta said. “That is a cost, and the bridge itself is a cost.”
Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said one key area where major infrastructure upgrades would be needed is from the Creek Turnpike to 121st Street on Riverside Drive, and especially at the Creek/Riverside intersection.
“We are just getting information to see if there is a next step,” Lakin said. “There is no guaranteed next step. We have been at this place maybe 10 times since I have been a councilor. Obviously, nothing has happened.”
Lakin likened getting the bridge built to a long equation in which potential revenues would have to be weighed against not only the cost of the bridge but associated infrastructure, such as the needed work on Riverside Drive.
“The two sides of the equation may not balance,” Lakin said. “It may be too costly to build all of that stuff out.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum noted that there has been a tremendous amount of growth in the area surrounding the proposed bridge site since the last traffic count was done.
“So to have an updated traffic study will allow us to make a more informed decision as a group as to whether or not this is something that we want to team up and do together to help facilitate traffic flow in that part of the metro area,” Bynum said.