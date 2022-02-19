Area governments to take another look at possible south Tulsa toll bridge over Arkansas River

“The bridge is one part, (but) what other streets will have enough of an impact where they would need to be widened or changed?” Putta said. “That is a cost, and the bridge itself is a cost.”

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said one key area where major infrastructure upgrades would be needed is from the Creek Turnpike to 121st Street on Riverside Drive, and especially at the Creek/Riverside intersection.

“We are just getting information to see if there is a next step,” Lakin said. “There is no guaranteed next step. We have been at this place maybe 10 times since I have been a councilor. Obviously, nothing has happened.”

Lakin likened getting the bridge built to a long equation in which potential revenues would have to be weighed against not only the cost of the bridge but associated infrastructure, such as the needed work on Riverside Drive.

“The two sides of the equation may not balance,” Lakin said. “It may be too costly to build all of that stuff out.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum noted that there has been a tremendous amount of growth in the area surrounding the proposed bridge site since the last traffic count was done.