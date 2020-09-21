Applicant withdraws application for Brookside 31 development at 31st and Peoria

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An application to build a mixed-use development on the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue has been withdrawn from the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, records indicate.

Katy O’Meilia, senior planner and project manager for the Planning Design Group, emailed the Tulsa Planning Office on Monday to inform the Planning Commission of its intention to withdraw the application.

“At this point in time, our clients have decided to withdraw the MPD-3 application so they can re-evaluate and take more time to establish better communication and outreach for all Tulsans regarding the project,” O’Meilia wrote.

The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear the Planning Design Group’s application Nov. 4.

The proposed project, Brookside 31, called for replacing a single mansion that sat on eight acres with restaurants, townhouses and retail space. Conceptual drawings also showed a plaza leading to the entertainment district along 31st Street.

“The project envisions the use of sidewalks, plazas, and green spaces with pedestrian amenities that will serve as a gateway and final connection to the existing Brookside District,” the application had said.