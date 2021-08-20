Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

On a warm August evening, about 125 people gathered Friday in Veterans Park to commiserate over the tyranny of masks and the unwholesomeness of vaccines and to keep the fires burning under election conspiracy theories.

"Jesus is our savior, Trump is my president," said more than one T-shirt.

"My rights don't begin where your fear ends," read one sign.

"My body, my decision," said another.

"Abolish abortion, don't regulate it," said a third.

Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, who helped organize the #NeverAgain Rally as leader of the Tulsa 912 Project and who is the Tulsa County Republican Party chairwoman, said the purpose of Friday evening's event "is to let people know they are not alone. There are a lot of frustrated and angry people out there who want to get involved. I get emails and phone calls every day … We just want to let them know they are not alone — there are people out there that feel the same way."

The rally was emceed by Jarrin Jackson, an Army veteran and two-time congressional candidate. Speakers included state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and writer and political commentator Daryl "Buddha" Simmons.