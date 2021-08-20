Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

On a warm August evening, about 125 people gathered Friday in Veterans Park to commiserate over the tyranny of masks and the unwholesomeness of vaccines and to keep the fires burning under election conspiracy theories.
"Jesus is our savior, Trump is my president," said more than one T-shirt.
"My rights don't begin where your fear ends," read one sign.
"My body, my decision," said another.
"Abolish abortion, don't regulate it," said a third.
Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, who helped organize the #NeverAgain Rally as leader of the Tulsa 912 Project and who is the Tulsa County Republican Party chairwoman, said the purpose of Friday evening's event "is to let people know they are not alone. There are a lot of frustrated and angry people out there who want to get involved. I get emails and phone calls every day … We just want to let them know they are not alone — there are people out there that feel the same way."
The rally was emceed by Jarrin Jackson, an Army veteran and two-time congressional candidate. Speakers included state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and writer and political commentator Daryl "Buddha" Simmons.
A general theme connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.
Against all of this stand only a few patriotic, God-fearing Christians.
The people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, said Simmons, are the true Americans and are suffering persecution because of it.
Simmons also railed against the Tulsa City Council for considering another mask mandate, and he in particular zeroed in on "Ms. (Vanessa) Hall-Harper and the other tyrants."
One woman in the crowd said she would not be vaccinated because only God can tell her cells what to do. Another said "millions and millions" of children have starved because of "lockdowns."
"Basic aspects of America are no longer America," said Jackson. "Because they have this fake government, you see the geopolitical destabilization of geopolitical areas of the world. A place I spent two years of my life, Afghanistan, is now more of a hell hole than when I was there — and that's saying something for an Islamic country."