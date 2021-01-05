Another mask mandate vote, larger venue for Broken Arrow City Council looming

The Broken Arrow City Council discussed another potential mask mandate vote at Tuesday night's meeting.

Councilor Johnnie Parks, who has supported previous mask mandate resolutions, said he thinks continued increases in case numbers and deaths in Broken Arrow call for another vote in the coming weeks.

Parks and other councilors, namely Vice Mayor Scott Eudey, expressed concerns that the council chambers couldn't host another vote.

Previous mask mandate votes have drawn large crowds and long lists of speakers. Eudey and other councilors said they have heard from constituents who are hesitant to speak in the council chambers because of the limited indoor space and number of people not wearing masks.

The city's municipal courtroom was floated as an option for a future meeting, which would have to be specially advertised with the change of venue, Eudey said.

