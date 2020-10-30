Another large crowd shows up at ONEOK Field for second day of in-person early voting

Doris Greene was smart. She brought along a plastic folding chair and, as she moved around the perimeter of ONEOK Field on Friday, she made sure to take the chair with her.

Then she would sit down and wait.

“We came this morning, but the line was backed up … at 8 o’clock, so we opted to come a little later when it warmed up some,” said Greene, 67.

Long lines and long waits have been a constant on the first two days of early in-person voting at the downtown ballpark.

But the complaints have been few. It didn’t hurt that Friday was gorgeous.

At 5 p.m., Greene was an hour and a half into her wait, with at least 30 to 45 minutes to go. And she was just fine with that.

“Everybody seems to be cordial and nice to each other, so we’re doing good,” she said.

For the second day in a row, voting continued well after the ONEOK Field gates closed at 6 p.m., as those still inside waited patiently to make their way through the long lines to the voting booths near home plate.

Thursday saw Tulsa County voters cast 4,408 ballots. The number increased to 5,367 for Friday, giving a two-day total of 9,775.