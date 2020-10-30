Another large crowd shows up at ONEOK Field for second day of in-person early voting

Doris Greene was smart. She brought along a plastic folding chair and, as she moved around the perimeter of ONEOK Field on Friday, she made sure to take the chair with her.
Then she would sit down and wait.
“We came this morning, but the line was backed up … at 8 o’clock, so we opted to come a little later when it warmed up some,” said Greene, 67.
Long lines and long waits have been a constant on the first two days of early in-person voting at the downtown ballpark.
But the complaints have been few. It didn’t hurt that Friday was gorgeous.
At 5 p.m., Greene was an hour and a half into her wait, with at least 30 to 45 minutes to go. And she was just fine with that.
“Everybody seems to be cordial and nice to each other, so we’re doing good,” she said.
For the second day in a row, voting continued well after the ONEOK Field gates closed at 6 p.m., as those still inside waited patiently to make their way through the long lines to the voting booths near home plate.
Thursday saw Tulsa County voters cast 4,408 ballots. The number increased to 5,367 for Friday, giving a two-day total of 9,775.
The final day of in-person early voting is Saturday. ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., is the only location in Tulsa County where voters can cast ballots early in person, and it will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said voting went smoothly Friday.
“There were no issues with early voting today,” she said.
That was Rebecca Tyler's assessment, as well, as she sat on the stadium's top row of seats along the third base line. It had taken her two hours to circle the park in line, but the voting booths were now tantalizingly close.
“Believe it or not, it’s going more smoothly than I thought it would,” Tyler said.
But she did have one suggestion.
“It would have been better with just a little bit of music or something like that to kind of take the edge off,” she said.
Although ONEOK Field was the only place for early in-person voting in Tulsa County, it wasn’t the only place Tulsa County voters waited in line to cast their ballots Friday. Freeman said voters were lined up outside the Election Board office's doors and around the corner waiting to hand in their absentee ballots.
The Election Board sent out 74,445 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election. By the end of the day Friday, they had received back and processed 53,512 of them.
Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at ONEOK Field. They can be dropped off at the Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off on Election Day, but anyone who still has an absentee ballot on Tuesday can still vote at that person's regular polling place. The voter will sign a statement affirming that the requested absentee ballot was never submitted and that the voter is casting only one ballot.
