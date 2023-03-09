The Animal Welfare Commission will hold a public forum Monday to share the city's plans for a new animal shelter and to receive public comments on the project.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the 10th floor north conference room of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

James Wagner, director of the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, said the meeting is being held to get the public’s perspective on how the new shelter can best serve the community.

“The big thing is, we are now ready to go full steam ahead with the design,” Wagner said. “But before we do that to the point of no revisions can be made, … we want to hear things that are helpful, especially from the facility perspective.”

The city’s existing animal shelter is at 3031 N. Erie Ave. The new shelter will be built on 3.5 acres just south of the Tulsa Zoo at 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive

Wagner said the new location was chosen for two primary reasons: improved visibility and improved accessibility.

“Where we are currently is at the end of sort of a dead-end road, and you would never go to the animal shelter if you weren’t purposely going there,” Wagner said. “We really feel like the proximity in terms of where it will be to people visiting the zoo, visiting Mohawk Park, will give a lot more visibility to the fact that we have pets all the time that need homes.”

Another reason the new site was chosen was because many of the stray animals picked up by shelter staff come from nearby.

“Our field operations, if you look at it on the map, are primarily kind of centered actually in the area where we have the (new) shelter, which is also where we have the current shelter,” Wagner said. “As the crow flies, it’s not very far."

Preliminary plans for the 24,125-square-foot facility include clinic space, a surgery center, isolation rooms, an adoption area, office space, an outdoor space for animals, and more than 500 cages for cats, dogs, exotic animals and recovering animals.

Wagner credited the City Council Animal Welfare working group with proposing the meeting. Councilors recently approved a budget amendment that included $6.1 million to close the shelter’s funding gap. The project has a budget of $13.8 million.

“They said, before you get too far down the road with the design, we think it would be helpful to have some input from the public on this shelter, and we agreed,” Wagner said.

Pawsitively adorable: Meet 33 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area Johnny Leo and Van Duke Puka Beau Pinot Dash Gigi Cookie Shadow Cinnamon Gibbs True Binx Pippa Boo Paris Mr Miser Aros Gaston Oprah Barbie Sylvie Dac Caddy Gia Bruce Hoss Daisy Gingy Duck Norman Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now Meet adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area