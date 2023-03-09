The Animal Welfare Commission will hold a public forum Monday to share the city's plans for a new animal shelter and to receive public comments on the project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the 10th floor north conference room of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.
James Wagner, director of the city’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, said the meeting is being held to get the public’s perspective on how the new shelter can best serve the community.
“The big thing is, we are now ready to go full steam ahead with the design,” Wagner said. “But before we do that to the point of no revisions can be made, … we want to hear things that are helpful, especially from the facility perspective.”
The city’s existing animal shelter is at 3031 N. Erie Ave. The new shelter will be built on 3.5 acres just south of the Tulsa Zoo at 36th Street North and Pawnee Drive
Wagner said the new location was chosen for two primary reasons: improved visibility and improved accessibility.
“Where we are currently is at the end of sort of a dead-end road, and you would never go to the animal shelter if you weren’t purposely going there,” Wagner said. “We really feel like the proximity in terms of where it will be to people visiting the zoo, visiting Mohawk Park, will give a lot more visibility to the fact that we have pets all the time that need homes.”
Another reason the new site was chosen was because many of the stray animals picked up by shelter staff come from nearby.
“Our field operations, if you look at it on the map, are primarily kind of centered actually in the area where we have the (new) shelter, which is also where we have the current shelter,” Wagner said. “As the crow flies, it’s not very far."
Preliminary plans for the 24,125-square-foot facility include clinic space, a surgery center, isolation rooms, an adoption area, office space, an outdoor space for animals, and more than 500 cages for cats, dogs, exotic animals and recovering animals.
Wagner credited the City Council Animal Welfare working group with proposing the meeting. Councilors recently approved a budget amendment that included $6.1 million to close the shelter’s funding gap. The project has a budget of $13.8 million.
“They said, before you get too far down the road with the design, we think it would be helpful to have some input from the public on this shelter, and we agreed,” Wagner said.
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 33 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Johnny
Just look at those eyes - they really say it all! Johnny is a 4 yr old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who literally wants nothing but to love and to be loved! He recently graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program where he learned basic commands and graduated with high marks! He is one smart pup and really wants to please! Johnny (after Johnny Cash of course!) is house and crate trained. He lived with seven other dogs in the program and did well with them. His trainer said he is the only one that never had a scuffle. We call him Johnny the Peacemaker! If you would like to meet this sweet boy, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Leo and Van
Leo (black and white tuxedo) and Van (blue tabby) are a bonded pair of males that have lived together their entire lives. Their estimated birthdate is July 2, 2022. They lived with a woman for the first months of their life, however, she had to go into rehab and the cats were left alone in her home until someone started coming by and checking on them. StreetCats has a release from the original owner to take them in and to adopt them out together to the wonderful home they deserve. Van is more outgoing and playful and Leo is more reserved. They have not been around children, however Van craves human contact and he had a great time with a young girl rubbing all over her and asking to be petted. Both cats are very sweet and will make a wonderful pair of companions. Due to the adoption of another pair we had, Leo and Van are sleeping together in a little house on top of the cages in StreetCats.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photos courtesy of StreetCats
Duke
So...anyone up for a game of fetch? My name is Duke and chasing a ball is one of my master skills! What makes that game totally the best is when I have a kid playing with me! Love those little munchkins! I like playing with other dogs too but that's really all I have been around. As for the people, I have this special way of telling them how much I love them. I hug them. Yep, that's right. I hug them! I stand up on my back legs and wrap my front legs around my person and give them the best hug! I also like to give kisses. So my person needs to like getting hugs and kisses! As for where I came from, I don't have alot of memories from a couple of months ago. I remember it was so cold and I was so hungry. This nice man gave me some food and took me home to a warm house. What a relief! But now it's time for me to find my forever people. My stats are that I'm about 2 yrs old, maybe an aussie/heeler mix but who knows, I'm good with being in a crate when needed and I promise to continue being the good boy they say I am! If you like playing ball and getting hugs, you can go to the rescue's website and fill out an application for me! I'll be waiting!
www.carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Puka
Puka arrived at the Tulsa SPCA on 1-5-23. When it comes to relationships, she is very level-headed and does not jump in paws-first. With a little time, she will become your very best friend! Puka is 12 years old, 8 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Beau
This is Beau! Beau is a smart, athletic boy who loves to play! He does have a lot of energy, so he will need a home with those who will help him channel it appropriately. He was house trained in his last home and should adjust well to being your indoor dog! Beau is 68 lbs., 2 years old, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Pinot
This is Pinot! You know, like pinot grigio, pinot noir.... and I'm sure many other things! I am a super duper sweet cat who is searching for her forever family. Won't you come by tomorrow to meet me? Pinot is female, 16 lbs., spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Dash
The adorable guy is Dash and it is a well earned name! He loves to run circles around the big dog that he currently lives with! He is around 2 yrs old and has that spiky hair look of a terrier. and is house/crate trained. His last playdate was with three boys ages 3-12 and he was in heaven! He is a bit of a "velcro" dog that is your little shadow so don't plan on any bathroom visits without him close behind! His favorite thing is lounging when eating - he will lay in front of his dish while eating like a prince. He is truly adorable! If you think he might be the one, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application! Don't wait! He is too cute to be around very long!
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gigi
Gigi is a very sweet lady looking for a calm, understanding home. She does have some special needs, but they are easily managed with the right human! Gigi is 3 years old, 8 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions. She is looking for her forever family—could that person be you?
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Cookie
It's Cookie time! She is a one year old heeler/catahoula mix that is a perfect size at approximately 40 lbs. Cookie has the most beautiful, amazingly soft coat and loves to be petted. She is the best snuggler too! She is dog and cat friendly, housetrained and likes to carry on a conversation with her people! If you are looking for a great all around pup, this girl is it! Please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Shadow
I'm a low-maintenance companion looking for a relaxed home to call my own! As you can see, I am bit shy initially and require some time to adjust to my new surroundings. I recently moved into a place with dogs and decided they aren't for me. I love humans though and will be just as affectionate as any dog! There's a lot of me to love; a bit too much for my health actually so someone who wants to help me lose a few so I can get around a bit easier would be amazing! I am front declawed and require an indoor home. I have lived with other cats and done well, but they better not bother me when I'm having my beauty sleep! Shadow is 17.2 lbs., 15 years old, male, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is up to date on parasite preventions. Shadow is currently in Foster care, so an appointment is needed to meet him. Email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to do so.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Cinnamon
Meet Cinnamon! She is a beautiful cinnamon colored Staffordshire Terrier girl who was homeless for a while but is couch surfing with a very nice lady until she can find her people. According to her housemate, she gets along with other dogs, she is smart and has a super sweet personality. She is also spayed and housetrained. Cinnamon is not a huge fan of riding in the car but will do it to please her person. Her house mom says she definitely bonds strong with her human and loves to snuggle to watch Netflix. Cinnamon is basically just happy if she's near her person and/or other doggie friends. If you are interested in Cinnamon, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application.
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
True
Miss True is one of the cutest little pups around! She is just turning 6 weeks old and will be ready for her new home in a few weeks. Her mom is a chihuahua mix and dad is a mystery. If you think True might be the one for you, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our applications!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Binx
Hi, I'm Binx! I am a sweet, older gal who is seeking a forever home. I have some medical issues but those are being easily controlled through daily medication! Binx is 13 years old, female, 7 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Pippa
Pippa, the baby chihuahua mix, is a sweet girl who is used to being handled and is such a snuggler. She is just turning 6 weeks old and will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. If you are interested, you can find our application at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Paris
Say hello to sweet Paris who is full of business as you can see from her picture! She is just turning 6 weeks old and comes from a chihuahua mix mama. If you are interested in giving her a forever home, please visit our website at
www.carerescueok.org for our application!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Mr Miser
Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Mr. Miser is older, but wiser! He is 10 lbs., 8 years old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Aros
This cute boy is Aros and he is celebrating his 6 week birthday! His mama is a chihuahua mix and we aren't sure about dad. He will be ready for his forever home in a few weeks so get your application in soon! Applications can be found at
www.carerescueok.org!
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Oprah
You get a home! You get a home! When is it my turn to get a home? I came in originally as a shelter transfer. I have been adopted out once (it only lasted a night), but I was returned due to not liking the cat in home. I do in fact do great with other dogs! I love bath time and being brushed out. I would love to lay in your lap and snuggle with you. I promise I give all of the best cuddles! Oprah is 1 year old, 43 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions. She would love to meet you!
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Barbie
I'm a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world. Life in shelter-- it's fantastic!
You can brush my hair, dress me up everywhere. Imagination, life is your creation. Make me walk, make me talk, do whatever you please I can act like a star, I can beg for my treats Come jump in, human friend, let us do it again. Hit the town, run around, and let's go party! Barbie is 2 years old, 54 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions. She would love to meet you!
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Sylvie
Yes. Okay, already. I'm a dog. I really am. I'm not a porcupine or a tribble or whatever you were about to guess. And I may be a little gray around the muzzle and need some special TLC, but doesn't every dog deserve that when she gets to be my age? I'm Sylvie, and you can verify my real, true, loyal, loving doggy heart and soul. Sylvie is 2 years old, female, 46 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Dac
Hi I’m Dac and I am full of personality! I was tired of living on the streets so one day I decided to rescue myself by hopping into a nice man’s truck and refusing to leave until he took me to the American embassy… Just kidding! All I really asked for is to help me find my furever home.
At 70 lbs I am a big boy and look a bit intimidating, but I’m really just a big goofball that likes to give kisses. I am drawn to alpha males but get along with everyone including children and other dogs. I hate to brag, but I am highly educated, having graduated from the STAR program two times! Another thing that makes me unique is the reason for my name- you see, Dac is short for pterodactyl because when I am feeling vocal, evidently I sound like a winged dinosaur. If you’re looking for an active, unique dog to keep you supplied with interesting stories, I’m your dog!
Dac is current on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and heartworm negative! Applications can be found at
www.carerescueok.org.
Caddy
Caddy was brought to the Tulsa SPCA on Dec. 13, 2022. She was found at Yahola Lake doing a little hiking. She is a sweetie looking for her forever home and hiking buddy. Caddy is 2 years old, 55 lbs., spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is up to date on her parasite preventions.
Find out more at
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs/
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Gia
This is Gia. The picture just doesn't do her justice because she is gorgeous! This little lady is so much fun! Gia is a shepherd mix and one-year-old. She is extremely smart, energetic and loves being spoiled, held and snuggling up with her person. She is everything an active person could want. Want to go jogging....great idea! Hiking....She’s in! Snuggling and kisses....yes please. Gia would love to find her forever family.....is it you?
Gia is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate Dec. 14th. Your application can be preapproved through
carerescueok.org!
Gia is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Bruce
Howdy! My name is Bruce. I am 2 years old, and I am up for anything and everything! I love playing with all the toys and snuggles. I am not a huge fan of being restrained, so I think a home with older children or no children would be perfect. My previous owner said I was good with the dogs in my old home, but we have not tested that out here. I am neutered, up to date on vaccines, current on parasite prevention medications, and microchipped. Just sitting here waiting on my furever family
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Bruce.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Hoss
Hey everyone! Hoss is my name and snuggling is my game! More than anything else, I like being with my people. I actually know my birthday which is Jan. 27, 2022 because my mom had me and my sister at the house of this nice man who let her come in out of the cold. I’m pretty sure I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier and I’m told I have the softest coat! Right now I am on an adventure going through the STAR Inmate Training Program and I’m learning lots of new stuff! I’ll be graduating around the end of November and I hope I’ll have a new home with my forever family waiting for me!
Hoss is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Daisy
Say hello to Daisy! We are not sure, but we think she might be a Catahoula and Chihuahua mix, approximately a year old. No matter what she is, we do know she is gorgeous and has a beautiful smile!
Daisy is super-sweet and loves her people hard. She cuddles great and loves napping together. Daisy learns commands quickly and is eager to please. She has been to doggie daycare and did great with other dogs especially those her size (40ish lbs) or larger. Based on her interest level, Daisy would be a little too much for cats, so best not to mix.
This sweet girl needs a yard with a privacy fence since she might like to explore too much! Daisy would do best with a companion dog since she misses her people when they leave. She has a little separation anxiety, but she is working on it through it with her fosters who think she is a pretty awesome pup! Daisy is the perfect size for any family and is ready to meet you today!
Daisy is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Meet adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.