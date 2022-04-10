Animal Welfare Center expansion to get lift from federal funds

If all goes as planned, by the end of the month the city will have the money it needs to renovate and expand its Animal Welfare Center.
City officials thought they had all that figured out in 2019, when they included approximately $2 million for the facility in the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package. Voters overwhelmingly approved it, upping the city’s investment in the project to $4.7 million.
But that ended up being far less than what was actually needed. The sticker price today is $8.1 million.
“When we actually started programming the spaces, and we started talking with the user groups and the stakeholders, and considered the needs for what is best for the animals and how they handle them and how they are cared for, some of the spaces just had to be enlarged,” said City Engineer Paul Zachary. “That is just the bottom line.”
It didn’t help that construction costs have skyrocketed.
“Steel alone has gone up 40% to 60%,” Zachary said. “Some of the other stuff we are dealing with, we have seen prices double.”
To help plug the funding gap, the City Council on Wednesday agreed to allocate $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Later this month, Tulsa County commissioners are expected to consider allocating $900,000 of county ARPA money to the project.
“If it were not for this ARPA money, this project would not get off the ground,” Zachary said.
The expanded Animal Welfare Center, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will include a larger lobby, a separate area for adoptions, increased parking and retail space. Green space for dog-walking trails along Coal Creek is also part of the design.
The new 26,670-square-foot facility will be 10,000 square feet larger than the existing building, providing much more space to accommodate and care for animals. The number of cat cages will increase from 90 to 188, while the number of dog kennels will grow nearly 25%, to 392.
Plans also call for building a separate area to hold “exotics” such as rabbits, snakes and lizards, and significantly expanding the clinic recovery area.
Marshelle Freeman, interim manager of TAW, said the volunteers who play such an essential role at the facility will also benefit from the renovation and expansion.
“Right now, we don’t really have a lot of space for volunteers,” Freeman said. “But in the new building, we are going to incorporate specific space for our volunteers so that they can kind of be here more and take ownership of their areas and the work that they do out here at the shelter, because we couldn’t do what we do without them.”
TAW took in 6,708 dogs and cats in 2021, but Freeman said the new facility has been designed with more than animals in mind.
“But also on making this a place for the public to come and adopt in a more welcoming environment,” she said. “Right now we are kind of cramped in our space, especially the public area space, and so we are going to make it a place that families can come and feel safe and not be on top of each other, but have a good adoption experience.”
Construction is expected to begin in spring or early summer 2023.
Meet 28 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Scout
Meet Scout! Scout has the cutest little bobtail and happy butt wiggles when excited! He has experience living indoors and has done well with other dogs in his prior home. Playful and energetic, Scout would also make a good companion to lay by your feet while you relax, but he does need to go to a home without cats. Scout's been neutered, heart worm tested, microchipped, vaccinated, and is current on parasite prevention. If you are interested in meeting him, schedule an appointment at
. adoptions@tulsaspca.org
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Scott. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Wally
My name is Wally! I am a heeler mix and approximately one year old. I love other dogs but have some boundary issues to work on. Being around my friends just makes me so happy. A playmate my speed would be the best thing ever because I like to go go go! Playing fetch and running are my two favorite things… besides my future family, of course. I am neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on his parasite prevention medications. Schedule an appointment to meet me at the shelter. Email
. adoptions@tulsaspca.org
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Wally. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Mango
Meet Mango! This friendly lady is a year old and was trapped as part of a feral colony. But she is absolutely the furthest thing from feral! She enjoys cuddling, ear scratching, and lounging on your windowsill to watch the birds. Mango would make an amazing addition to any indoor only home! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and is current on her parasite prevention medications. If you are interested in meeting Mango, email
to schedule an introduction. adoptions@tulsaspca.org
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Mango. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Ember and Harley
Meet Ember and Harley, the Tulsa SPCA dynamic duo! The pair are sisters, bonded and need to be adopted together. Ember is confident and helps Harley when it comes to trusting people. Harley looks to Ember to show her the way. They are a year old and will be spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and up to date on their parasite prevention medications. If you have enough love in your heart and home for these two beauties, contact the Tulsa SPCA at
adoptions@tulsaspa.org to schedule a time to meet them.
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Ember and Harley. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Tyga
Tyga is a brown and white tabby male with an estimated birthdate of March 14, 2021. He came in with his brother ChaCha, but the person who rescued them as two week old babies said they do not need to be adopted together – in StreetCats they are sometimes together but now it seems they are mostly separate. Tyga is still very shy and hides under bedding in an open cage. He does let you pet him, but for some reason he still isn’t trusting the changes in his life. He does enjoy cuddling with ChaCha. These two cats have not been around children but lived in an apartment with other cats, however, they only associate with each other. The man who rescued them said he is calm, happy, talkative and a sweetheart who loves to play but this may not be seen until he is a home of his own. He is used to eating both dry and wet food.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa on the east side of Sheridan. Our website is
streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Diego
Diego is about 2 1/2 years old and has spent most of his life in some form of boarding. Diego has some fears of men and new people in general, but patience and treats wins this boy over! Once you’ve earned his trust, Diego is a very affectionate guy and loves being with his people. He knows his basic commands; he walks well on lead; and he is housebroken. Diego is very dog friendly (even with males!), and just needs someone to give him a chance!
Diego is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Diego is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Loki
Meet Loki! Loki is looking for a quiet home without small children where he can relax and bask in the affection of his new family! He is 5 years old and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, FeLV/FIV tested, and is current on parasite prevention. If you would like to meet this precious boy, email us at
. Loki looks forward to saying hello. adoptions@tulsaspca.org
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Loki. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Pumpkin
My name is Pumpkin! I am an Airedale Terrier Mix and approximately six years old! I was surrendered due to no fault of my own, and I am ready to find my forever family! I would do best in a home without other dogs. I love head pats and chin scratches, and I walk great on a leash and would make a perfect walking buddy. I also know basis commands. Schedule an appointment to meet me at the shelter. I am neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on his parasite prevention medications.
Email
. Visit adoptions@tulsaspca.org to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Pumpkin. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Freddie Mercury
I'm Freddie Mercury and, just like my namesake, I am a rockstar. I came in with severe trauma to my hind legs and pelvis, one of my legs even had to be amputated while the other was broken. Luckily, my human friends were on top of my treatment and I am now in an amazing foster home where I am learning to walk with three legs. I am about 1.5 years old and I am neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and dewormed. If you would like to meet me, schedule an appointment at
adoptions@tulsaspca.org.
Visit
to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Freddie Mercury. tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats
Photo courtesy of Tulsa SPCA
Jackson
Hey guys! My name is Jackson and I am just one year old, though I may look a little older because I'm a big boy! I weigh in at about 63 lbs, so that's not too big in my opinion! My foster family say I am a Louisiana Catahoula Leopard mix because of my coat and my cool different colored eyes. I'm pretty popular with the other dogs in the home and we all get along. I really like the little humans and the big ones too! I hang out in my crate when the “peeps” are gone and I keep it spic and span. I know how to use a doggie door too!
My latest news is that I graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program and I did pretty good if I say so myself! Actually, my handlers said I did super good so I must have! If you think your family might be a good match for me, send the good people at CARE Rescue a message and I'll be waiting to meet you in person!
Jackson is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. And after recently graduating from the STAR Inmate Training Program, Jackson knows many commands and he can’t wait to showcase all he knows how to do. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Toby
I need my own person! I also need some meds and special food, but if I could be the only cat in your home I would do just great. Too many cats want to visit the office in StreetCats where I hang out and I don’t like to share my space. In my own home I could be very affectionate and even be a lap cat on my own terms because I do like to be petted by people I know - head scratches are great! I am neat and clean and use the litter box keeping the litter inside. Just because I’m handsome isn’t a good reason to take me home, but if you want a handsome cat who needs you to be patient and kind, then that would work for me!
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Brindi
This is Brindi, our beautiful, sweet, brindle girl! She is a gorgeous 2-year-old Staffy mix who likes all humans, literally everyone! She has been through our STAR Inmate Training Program and has recently graduated! She knows all kinds of commands and will do them when asked. But her absolute favorite thing is to cuddle, snuggle and try to be a blanket to her person! She is very affectionate and eager to please. She is house and crate trained. While she does love playing with other dogs, she is a total tomboy and likes to show her full playfulness. She does best with male dogs and her best friend, who went through the program with her, is at her current foster's home is a boy named Jackson. They are two of a kind for sure!
Brindi is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Sonny
Here's Sonny! Isn't he a handsome boy? He was found on the side of a country road with who we think is his sister, Cher. Yes, they should have been called Donny and Marie but we liked Sonny and Cher better! He is a beautiful 6 month old possible Carolina Dog mix with gorgeous blue eyes! He is so friendly and easy going and he gets along with every dog he is put with and loves to run and play. Sonny is crate trained and seems to catch on very quickly to new routines. He tends to gobble his food due to being starved but is not food aggressive when other dogs come near his crate. Sonny is ready to be part of a real family and we are hoping he finds them soon!
Sonny is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Ruger
Ruger is about 9 months old and extremely smart! He had a DNA test that shows Australian Cattle Dog, Border Collie, Bluetick Coonhound and Great Pyrenees! He's an obedient boy and loves to learn and play. He's learned to pick things up and put them in his foster's hand, walks great on a lead, loves to play fetch with a rope toy and is completely house trained. He loves people and kids, but no kids under 8 due to his activity level. Ruger would be a great help to a handicapped person that may need a little help around the house! He's now working on opening drawers and doors, and will eventually learn to turn lights off and on. He's an amazing boy!
Ruger is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE
Cher
This is sweet Cher, counterpart to her possible brother Sonny! She and Sonny were found by the side of a country road, abandoned and starving. Even after several weeks of solid twice a day full bowls of food, she still eats as quickly as she can in case it is the last one.
However, she has never shown any protectiveness toward her food when other dogs walk by her crate which shows her gentle nature. Cher is active, loves to play and is crate trained. She is good with all other dogs and seems smart and eager to please! She is very food motivated which is understandable. Cher has the most beautiful blue eyes like her brother Sonny though she is smaller than him and has a solid white coat. She could fit into almost any family dynamic and do well!
Sonny is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo courtesy of CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Crosby
Crosby is 2 years old Husky/Great Pyrenees mix and has spent about 1 1/2 years in boarding. Crosby was not handled so well at certain times in his life and this has lead him to be a somewhat shy at first. He will need time and patience to get to know new people, but once he trusts you, he’s so playful and just wants to be loved on! He loves to get brushed, play ball, go for walks (he’s really good on leash!), he likes female dogs, and loves cats! It would be preferred that there be no children under the ages of 8-10 as he’s still learning to trust little ones. A home with a quiet routine is what Crosby needs and he will be your forever friend!
Crosby is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Crosby is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Tucker
Tucker is around 8 years old and he is very sweet! He is good with other dogs after slow introductions, but doesn’t seem to be a fan of cats. He’s a sweet boy who desperately needs a home again!
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. Visit animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Corey
If you are looking for a middle-aged gentleman, look no further! No time for a puppy? Perfect! Corey is your man! Corey’s foster says he is very laid back. He is slow to warm up, but his personality is coming through more each day. He enjoys being very physically close to his human - personal space is not a Corey concept He seems to tolerate and play with other dogs ok, but if given the choice he would probably rather lounge/chill. He is not vocal whatsoever, definitely house broken, LOVES walks. He isn’t a fan of cats. We think he maybe 6-7 years old.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
Carlos
Carlos is approximately 18 months old and don’t let his size mislead you. This boy is possibly the most “chill” dog you will ever meet. He rarely barks, loves other dogs and is the perfect gentleman with a smile that will melt your heart. Carlos loves to give hugs and kisses if you let him, but mostly, he is simply looking or a family to love and to be loved. Carlos is comfortable in a crate but doesn’t mind getting in the car if you want a buddy to tag along. He even walks great on a leash. There are not enough wonderful adjectives to describe this sweet boy, but be assured he is as calm and well-behaved as any dog you will ever meet. Carlos is neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
