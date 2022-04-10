Animal Welfare Center expansion to get lift from federal funds

If all goes as planned, by the end of the month the city will have the money it needs to renovate and expand its Animal Welfare Center.

City officials thought they had all that figured out in 2019, when they included approximately $2 million for the facility in the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package. Voters overwhelmingly approved it, upping the city’s investment in the project to $4.7 million.

But that ended up being far less than what was actually needed. The sticker price today is $8.1 million.

“When we actually started programming the spaces, and we started talking with the user groups and the stakeholders, and considered the needs for what is best for the animals and how they handle them and how they are cared for, some of the spaces just had to be enlarged,” said City Engineer Paul Zachary. “That is just the bottom line.”

It didn’t help that construction costs have skyrocketed.

“Steel alone has gone up 40% to 60%,” Zachary said. “Some of the other stuff we are dealing with, we have seen prices double.”

To help plug the funding gap, the City Council on Wednesday agreed to allocate $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Later this month, Tulsa County commissioners are expected to consider allocating $900,000 of county ARPA money to the project.

“If it were not for this ARPA money, this project would not get off the ground,” Zachary said.

The expanded Animal Welfare Center, 3031 N. Erie Ave., will include a larger lobby, a separate area for adoptions, increased parking and retail space. Green space for dog-walking trails along Coal Creek is also part of the design.

The new 26,670-square-foot facility will be 10,000 square feet larger than the existing building, providing much more space to accommodate and care for animals. The number of cat cages will increase from 90 to 188, while the number of dog kennels will grow nearly 25%, to 392.

Plans also call for building a separate area to hold “exotics” such as rabbits, snakes and lizards, and significantly expanding the clinic recovery area.

Marshelle Freeman, interim manager of TAW, said the volunteers who play such an essential role at the facility will also benefit from the renovation and expansion.

“Right now, we don’t really have a lot of space for volunteers,” Freeman said. “But in the new building, we are going to incorporate specific space for our volunteers so that they can kind of be here more and take ownership of their areas and the work that they do out here at the shelter, because we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

TAW took in 6,708 dogs and cats in 2021, but Freeman said the new facility has been designed with more than animals in mind.

“But also on making this a place for the public to come and adopt in a more welcoming environment,” she said. “Right now we are kind of cramped in our space, especially the public area space, and so we are going to make it a place that families can come and feel safe and not be on top of each other, but have a good adoption experience.”

Construction is expected to begin in spring or early summer 2023.

Featured video:

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.