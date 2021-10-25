Anglers concerned about impact new Zink Dam could have on fishing in Arkansas River

“It’s something we’ve never had and something we were promised,” Miller said.

City Engineer Paul Zachary said he is unaware of any promise to keep the gates down for the entire spawning season. But he insisted that the new dam will allow the city to do something it was never able to do in the 40-year history of the old Zink Dam — control the flow of water through the dam by raising and lowering the gates.

“Our new Zink Dam is going to be so much better, not only from a safety standpoint but from a maintenance standpoint, and when the full-height gates are down they will allow sediment moving downstream and fish can cross the dam, which they could not do and cannot do under the existing dam,” Zachary said.

The Zink Dam construction is in compliance with the permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that the city’s operational plan will be in full compliance with the city's permit requirements, Zachary said.

“We have to balance the needs of all of the stakeholders,” Zachary said. “Our operating plan is to have water in the river. I am confident if we have high releases from Keystone Dam during that spawning season, there will be times our full-height gates will be laid down.”