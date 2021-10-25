Anglers concerned about impact new Zink Dam could have on fishing in Arkansas River

When Jake Miller’s not operating one of the city’s most popular micro breweries, you’re apt to find him down by the Arkansas River fishing.
Yes, the Arkansas River.
“The fishing now is insane, it is so good,” said Miller, co-owner of Heirloom Rustic Ales. “It is crazy what you can accomplish on that river. … I have lived in some of the top fishing states in the country and none of the fisheries there compare to what we have on the Arkansas River.”
What Miller and others fear, however, is that the river’s true potential as a fishing spot won’t ever be realized.
After years of promising that the new Zink Dam would be designed and operated in such a way as to allow for fish migration and fish eggs to spawn, the city has yet to come up with such a plan, Miller said.
“The distance between Keystone (Dam) and Zink is not enough time for those eggs to be suspended in the water column before they hit basically a wall and then sink to the bottom, and there is just no chance for survival,” Miller said. “So all of that entire population above Zink Dam, their spawning chances are minimal to none.”
Miller said he and other fishing advocates would like to see the gates of the new dam go down during the most productive spawning months, typically late February through May, to ensure the best fishery.
“It’s something we’ve never had and something we were promised,” Miller said.
City Engineer Paul Zachary said he is unaware of any promise to keep the gates down for the entire spawning season. But he insisted that the new dam will allow the city to do something it was never able to do in the 40-year history of the old Zink Dam — control the flow of water through the dam by raising and lowering the gates.
“Our new Zink Dam is going to be so much better, not only from a safety standpoint but from a maintenance standpoint, and when the full-height gates are down they will allow sediment moving downstream and fish can cross the dam, which they could not do and cannot do under the existing dam,” Zachary said.
The Zink Dam construction is in compliance with the permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that the city’s operational plan will be in full compliance with the city's permit requirements, Zachary said.
“We have to balance the needs of all of the stakeholders,” Zachary said. “Our operating plan is to have water in the river. I am confident if we have high releases from Keystone Dam during that spawning season, there will be times our full-height gates will be laid down.”
Miller was one one of a handful of speakers who shared their concerns about the operation of the new dam with city councilors at their Wednesday night meeting.
Josh Johnston, a fishery biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, told councilors that the agency had been told that the old dam would allow for fish and sediment to pass through.
“It didn’t work,” Johnston said. “So the Department of Wildlife has always been in favor of renovation (of the dam) if we couldn’t just tear it down for something that would work.”
Johnston said he believes the new dam will be state of the art and have “all the potential in the world to do the right thing, but there is no operations plan.”
Electrical engineer Charles Pratt, who also spoke at last week’s council meeting, said Monday that the city has promised that the new dam would allow for fish passage.
“They have made it multiple, multiple times from 2012 all the way through when us voters voted on the package (in 2016), that is what we were told,” Pratt said.
The city of Tulsa late last year entered into an agreement with River Parks Authority to operate the dam once it is completed in 2023. The authority also operated the old Zink Dam for the city.
Matt Meyer, executive director of RPA, said in an email last week that the organization has yet to finalize a detailed operations plan. But he also noted that all dam operations are directed by the city and subject to the oversight of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“On this portion of the Arkansas River, water management is governed by the Corps of Engineers and the Southwest Power Administration, both federal agencies that establish water releases through Keystone Dam on the basis of flood control and power generation needs,” Meyer said.
The agreement between the city and River Parks Authority states that RPA recognizes the importance of water flow during the fish spawning season and plans to make reasonable efforts to ensure that water flows “to the extent allowed by water supply available from upstream of Zink Dam.”
The agreement goes on to note that River Parks will also take into consideration the interests of other stakeholders, including Tulsa Rowing Club, PSO, kayakers and Gathering Place.
Meyer said the existing Zink Dam, which has been in place since the early 1980s, has been a barrier to fish passage throughout its history.
“Therefore, the lack of a specific structural element in the new dam to allow fish passage will not impose an ecological or structural change to the river,” Meyer said. “It is a continuation of the status quo.”
Miller stressed that he and others who spoke at Wednesday’s City Council meeting are not opposed to the new Zink Dam — they simply want the city to follow through on its promise to provide for fish migration and egg passage.
The benefits the city will accrue by maintaining and improving the fish habitat in the river simply can’t be overstated, Miller said.
“I had a friend from Maine once marvel ... how you can stand in a single place in the Arkansas River and catch nine or 10 different species without taking a single step,” he told councilors last week.
City councilors plan to discuss the issue Wednesday during their 2:30 committee meeting at City Hall.