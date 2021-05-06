Amazon chooses Tulsa again for new merchandise sorting center

The facility will be Amazon’s third outlet in Tulsa. It opened a 60,000-square-foot delivery station in the summer of 2019 and a four-story fulfillment center last year.

Tulsa was selected last month as one of 16 cities to test Amazon’s electric delivery vehicles.

“This is an exciting day, and I look forward to seeing what opportunities they will bring to the neighborhood,” District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick said in a statement. “Over the past several years, it’s been great to see employers like Amazon and Greenheck plant their roots in this part of Tulsa to create new jobs in our district.”

The sortation center will act as a supply-chain middle ground between order fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery stations, which serve as the transit portion of Amazon’s operations. The company expects to start hiring late this summer.

“We are proud to be able to continue our growth in Tulsa and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the local community,” Jessica Breaux, Amazon’s manager of economic development, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the strong partnerships we’ve made with state and local officials, and we look forward to our future in this great city.”