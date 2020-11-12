Airport board awards firefighting bid to private Wisconsin contractor; $1 million savings expected yearly

Baker wasn't sure when the Tulsa Fire Department began providing those services at Tulsa International Airport, but he said it has been at least 50 years, and he said it's a highly-regulated and specific field that's different from the average neighborhood in need of fire suppression.

At least one employee assigned there now has become a subject matter expert, gaining consultation requests from agencies across the nation, he said.

“It is a sad deal," Baker said. "Having them kind of lose what they love is one of the intangibles. There’s no monetary value assigned to that, but it’s almost priceless.”

Baker said the change will also cost the department "a little money" as staffing numbers are adjusted, with the most noticeable impact falling on an academy class budgeted for the fiscal year.

The airport positions will be absorbed into the regular ranks of firefighters, he said, putting some excited hopefuls already in the hiring process on hold and potentially risking prospects.

Board members said they plan to begin transitioning to Pro-Tec as soon as the contract is signed, with full service implemented in March.