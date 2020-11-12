Airport board awards firefighting bid to private Wisconsin contractor; $1 million savings expected yearly

Tulsa airport officials expect to save millions of dollars over the next five years after awarding a bid for fire and rescue services to a Wisconsin-based private contractor amid a pandemic budget crunch.
Four of five members of the Tulsa Airport Authority voted in favor of awarding aircraft rescue and firefighting services at Tulsa International Airport, traditionally fulfilled by the Tulsa Fire Department, to Pro-Tec Fire Services in the amount of $875,000.
Pro-Tech provides such services for 22 airports across the country, including Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
Mayor G.T. Bynum cast the lone opposing vote in the virtual meeting, during which Alexis Higgins, CEO of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, emphasized that the decision to seek bids apart from the Tulsa Fire Department's services had nothing to do with the department's performance but everything to do with the airport's budget crunch.
"There's no doubt that the services firefighters provide are invaluable," Higgins said. "And we have been so fortunate to have the service of our Tulsa firefighters."
But aircraft rescue and firefighting services costs — $1.9 million for fiscal year 2021 — are the largest single line item in the airport's operating expense budget besides employees, she said.
The airport continues to lose revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic as would-be customers opt to stay home or are barred from traveling. Passenger count has been sliced in half from the last year to date, and parking revenue is down nearly $5 million.
If signed, the five-year contract with Pro-Tec could save the airport that amount.
Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said the lowest amount the department could offer TIA in negotiations, providing only for minimum staffing, was about $1.3 million.
”We reduced and cut costs as best we can, and we could just not get to a number that was comfortable with the airport and us,” Baker said.
Despite the differences in costs, Higgins assured board members the change in service providers would come at no change to public safety, and she described Pro-Tec as the "best fit for our needs today."
"This in no way affects the level of safety to our customers," Higgins said.
Baker said he understands the airport's decision in light of its budgetary circumstances but that he knows it will come at costs to the Fire Department.
Seventeen Tulsa firefighters staff the airport fire station now, he said, and for many, providing aircraft rescue and firefighting services is their passion.
Baker wasn't sure when the Tulsa Fire Department began providing those services at Tulsa International Airport, but he said it has been at least 50 years, and he said it's a highly-regulated and specific field that's different from the average neighborhood in need of fire suppression.
At least one employee assigned there now has become a subject matter expert, gaining consultation requests from agencies across the nation, he said.
“It is a sad deal," Baker said. "Having them kind of lose what they love is one of the intangibles. There’s no monetary value assigned to that, but it’s almost priceless.”
Baker said the change will also cost the department "a little money" as staffing numbers are adjusted, with the most noticeable impact falling on an academy class budgeted for the fiscal year.
The airport positions will be absorbed into the regular ranks of firefighters, he said, putting some excited hopefuls already in the hiring process on hold and potentially risking prospects.
Board members said they plan to begin transitioning to Pro-Tec as soon as the contract is signed, with full service implemented in March.
Baker said the Tulsa Fire Department will work with the company to understand how their efforts intertwine on calls the Fire Department will still respond to, such as medical calls and potential emergencies with large aircraft.
Privatization is a trend in aircraft rescue and firefighting services, Baker said, and the move is just one more way COVID-19 has impacted the Fire Department unexpectedly, proving that its business model is not immune to change.
However, he hasn't yet given up hope for when the pending Pro-Tec contract ends in a mutual option for renewal.
"I'm never going to say never," Baker said.
