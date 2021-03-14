After years of talk, city to begin planning for renovation of Johnson Park

What that means in terms of amenities, she said, will be up to the neighborhood in consultation with the city.

“It just helps elevate and lets people know, if you are in north Tulsa or you are at 61st and Peoria, or you are wherever, you don’t always have to just drive somewhere else to see something awesome. You can have awesome stuff. You deserve awesome stuff in your neighborhood, too,” America said.

City Councilor Jayme Fowler, whose district includes Johnson Park, said he and fellow Councilor Jeannie Cue asked America to move up the park renovation on the city's list of Improve Our Tulsa projects.

“We are going to blow this all out, and we are going to get community engagement and feedback on what we want to put in,” Fowler said. “It is really about what would be appropriate for the people who live around here.”

In recent years, fun and games have been the last thing people have associated with Johnson Park.

In 2007, it served as a temporary dumping site for city crews collecting broken tree limbs in the aftermath of the ice storm. The park sits across the street from the Savanna Landing — once known as Fairmont Terrace apartments — the site of a quadruple murder in 2013.