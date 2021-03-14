After years of talk, city to begin planning for renovation of Johnson Park

Johnson Park at 61st Street and Riverside Drive is best known for what it’s not — a place people visit to recreate and relax.
Many who pass the 33-acre site, it’s safe to say, never give it a second thought. There is not much to see — a large swath of grass, a big empty parking lot, and rundown ballfields.
But that, city officials insisted recently, is finally going to change. After enduring a decade of proposals and plans that never went beyond the paper they were written on, neighborhood residents can count on seeing significant improvements at the park.
There is one reason why, after so many fits and starts, the city is beginning the process of giving Johnson Park its long-overdue makeover.
“We’ve got money,” said Tulsa Parks and Recreation Director Anna America. “We made this a priority. We made sure that it was included in Improve Our Tulsa (renewal package), and for the first time we actually have money to follow up on this.”
The actual dollar amount is $3.125 million. The first outlay of funds will go toward planning and design of the park, which will begin later this year with community-engagement meetings. Construction is schedule to begin in 2024.
America said her goal is to create a great park that not only meets the needs and wishes of neighborhood residents but also becomes an attraction for all Tulsans.
What that means in terms of amenities, she said, will be up to the neighborhood in consultation with the city.
“It just helps elevate and lets people know, if you are in north Tulsa or you are at 61st and Peoria, or you are wherever, you don’t always have to just drive somewhere else to see something awesome. You can have awesome stuff. You deserve awesome stuff in your neighborhood, too,” America said.
City Councilor Jayme Fowler, whose district includes Johnson Park, said he and fellow Councilor Jeannie Cue asked America to move up the park renovation on the city's list of Improve Our Tulsa projects.
“We are going to blow this all out, and we are going to get community engagement and feedback on what we want to put in,” Fowler said. “It is really about what would be appropriate for the people who live around here.”
In recent years, fun and games have been the last thing people have associated with Johnson Park.
In 2007, it served as a temporary dumping site for city crews collecting broken tree limbs in the aftermath of the ice storm. The park sits across the street from the Savanna Landing — once known as Fairmont Terrace apartments — the site of a quadruple murder in 2013.
Police, city officials and nonprofits have worked since to implement programs to improve the quality of life in the low-income, high-crime neighborhood in and around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.
One of the most ambitious plans for Johnson Park came in 2011, when a local businessman proposed a privately funded multisports complex that would have included fields for rugby, soccer, football and lacrosse as well as basketball courts, playgrounds, and a water park.
America said the only way the city would consider joining forces with a third party to renovate Johnson Park would be for that entity to assist in providing the amenities and services neighborhood residents request.
“I would not — and I don’t care what the group is — I would not support some other group coming in and sort of dominating that space unless it was a group clearly committed to broad services to low-income kids,” she said.
Featured video
Meet 83 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area