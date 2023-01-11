After dark money flooded elections, Oklahoma GOP chair wants changes to help political parties

OKLAHOMA CITY — After millions of dollars in dark money flowed into Oklahoma elections last year, the state's Republican Party chairman is seeking campaign finance reforms.

A.J. Ferate asked the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Wednesday to consider updating campaign finance rules so political parties can raise more more money and provide additional assistance to state candidates.

The changes could help level the playing field so political parties can attempt to compete with dark money groups, Ferate said.

Corporations and other entities can contribute unlimited sums of money to influence elections through dark money groups that don't have to report their donors. Political parties, on the other hand, have to report their campaign fundraising and political spending.

In a letter to the commission, Ferate pointed to more than $30 million in independent expenditures dark money groups spent against Gov. Kevin Stitt or in favor of his Democratic opponent last year. He also noted State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd faced an intraparty challenger who raised just $2,350 but benefited from significant dark money spending.

Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision that allowed corporations and other special interest groups to spend unlimited money on elections, Ferate said the state can't do anything about dark money groups that are deemed legal under the ruling.

"This letter is not written to suggest that case law should be undone, nor would I support that," Ferate wrote. "But we also cannot stick our heads in the sand and force regulated entities to play by rules that effectively handcuff them. Such is the way political parties are treated under the Oklahoma Ethics Commission rules in today’s environment."

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews declined to comment on the letter.

Ferate makes four requests of the five-member commission that he said could better align state campaign finance rules with federal law.

He wants the commission to consider scrapping contribution limits for political parties. Donors can contribute up to $10,000 to a political party in a two-year election cycle, Ferate said. That cap could lead some donors to turn instead to dark money groups that can take unlimited amounts of money, he said.

Ferate also asked that the commission reconsider language in the state constitution that bans corporations from influencing elections through campaign contributions.

Specifically, he wants corporations to be able to help fund political parties' operational costs. For example, Ferate envisions local companies being able to write a check to a political party that party leadership could turn around and spend on building improvements, electric bills or other operational costs.

He also wants state candidates to be able to transfer money to the party during a campaign, which is allowed for federal candidates. Postage rates for political parties are typically cheaper than those for candidates, which means a candidate could save money by transferring cash to the party to issue campaign mailers on their behalf.

Ferate also is asking the commission to reconsider requiring state political parties to report contributions auxiliary political groups make to candidates. Contributions made by political groups like the Tulsa County Republican Party and the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa are reported by the state party as opposed to the groups filing their own campaign finance reports, he said.

"In today’s world of independent expenditures, re-approaching the existing desire to stifle political party speech must end," Ferate wrote. "Oklahoma’s political parties must be given wider latitude under the Ethics Commission’s rules."

Ferate asks the commission to submit the proposed rule changes to the Oklahoma Legislature this year. The commission could discuss his request as soon as its next meeting, set for Friday.

