After $23 million project, Tulsa County set to begin moving administration to new building

Moving Tulsa County’s administration has taken longer and cost millions more than planned, but officials say the new offices will be a huge upgrade for employees and the public alike starting next month.

“What this building will allow us to do is have all of our employees under one roof, and it will allow us to collaborate much more efficiently, which will also give us a better product to our customer base because we are all in one building,” said Vicki Adams, a chief deputy for County Commissioner Ron Peters. “It’s a one-stop shop.”

The county bought the Community Care building across the street from the Tulsa County Courthouse for $11 million in late 2017 with the hope of moving county commissioners, the county clerk, the assessor and their staffs into it by late 2019.

But that was before contractors discovered more asbestos than expected, before a new fire escape had to be built to modern standards, and before myriad other unforeseen and costly construction had to be addressed. Throw in delays caused by COVID-19, and completion of the project is about a year behind and $7 million to $8 million over budget.