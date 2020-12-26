After $23 million project, Tulsa County set to begin moving administration to new building

Moving Tulsa County’s administration has taken longer and cost millions more than planned, but officials say the new offices will be a huge upgrade for employees and the public alike starting next month.
“What this building will allow us to do is have all of our employees under one roof, and it will allow us to collaborate much more efficiently, which will also give us a better product to our customer base because we are all in one building,” said Vicki Adams, a chief deputy for County Commissioner Ron Peters. “It’s a one-stop shop.”
The county bought the Community Care building across the street from the Tulsa County Courthouse for $11 million in late 2017 with the hope of moving county commissioners, the county clerk, the assessor and their staffs into it by late 2019.
But that was before contractors discovered more asbestos than expected, before a new fire escape had to be built to modern standards, and before myriad other unforeseen and costly construction had to be addressed. Throw in delays caused by COVID-19, and completion of the project is about a year behind and $7 million to $8 million over budget.
Peters said the county had planned for the renovation to cost approximately $16 million but that it will come in closer to $23 million. About half of the cost overrun was the result of higher-than-expected bids, Peters said, and the new fire escape accounted for another $1 million.
“That was kind of a shock to us, but it is what it is,” Peters said of the higher-than-expected bids. “Sometimes you don’t really know until you put the bid out there and you get the bids in.”
The county spent another $2 million to $3 million to rebuild the roof, replace the boiler flue and make other unanticipated but necessary improvements to the building.
“There were things like that … that were nickel and diming us to death because they were items that we thought the condition was much better than it actually was on closer inspection,” Adams said.
The county’s move into a new administration building won’t affect the public immediately. The move is expected to take several months, with the new office building not expected to open until early spring.
In the meantime, the county commissioners, the county clerk and the county assessor will continue to operate out of the south half of the Tulsa County Courthouse, known officially as the Ray Jordan Administration Building.
Peters said it is important to remember that “anything that is court-related is staying in the courthouse.”
In fact, the county is set to begin improving and expanding its space for court services. In a separate but related project, the county will spend $3.7 million to reconfigure the space being vacated on the south side of the courthouse so it can be used for court services.
The jury room, currently in the basement of the north side of the courthouse, will move to the second floor space currently occupied by the Assessor’s Office. Court Services and Alternative Court will move to the first floor, and the Public Defender’s Office will move from leased space downtown to the third floor, saving the county nearly $300,000 a year in rent.
Peters said the move across the street to the nine-story Community Care building was prompted by the need for more space and improved working conditions. Fuses have blown because of the strain on the electrical system, and water has been known to leak into the jury room, Peters said.
The new office building also will provide the county space to grow, if needed, as well as save the county money on parking. It currently subsidizes parking for courthouse employees because of a lack of on-site parking. The purchase of the Community Care building came with a 400-space parking garage and about 40 street-level parking spaces for the public.
“It’s a two-for-one deal,” Peters said. “And we don’t have to pay someone else to park.”
The two projects are being funded primarily with voter-approved funds from the Vision Tulsa sales tax package.
Peters said the county hopes to recoup some of its investment when it sells a small downtown office building that is home to the county’s Information Technology and Human Resources departments. Those employees are also moving to the new administration building.
“It makes it more difficult to do business when you have HR and IT three blocks away versus under the same roof,” Peters said.
