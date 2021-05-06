Affordable housing project for seniors draws concern among some city councilors

The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission last month unanimously approved a rezoning application for the property to allow for the new use. City councilors, who have final say over whether the project goes forward, discussed it during a Wednesday committee meeting.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who represents the district where the senior housing project would be located, said she supports it 100%. She reminded her colleagues that the city’s Affordable Housing Strategy has identified the need for at least 4,000 more affordable housing units.

“If you think of that from an economic standpoint, that’s at least 170, or if there is a couple living there, even twice as many folks to shop at the grocery stores, and frequent the restaurants, use the gas station, use public transportation,” Wright said. “So I think it is a very good use.”

Councilor Jayme Fowler said city officials often talk about making data-driven decisions and questioned Wright about whether that same approach was used in vetting Exact Capital.