Abortion-rights protesters in Tulsa look to November elections for change after fall of Roe v. Wade

As the dust settles across a post-Roe Oklahoma that now bans abortions, Tulsa abortion-rights advocates are looking to November in the fight for reproductive health care.

On Friday, a crowd gathered in downtown Tulsa for the second day in a row to protest Oklahoma's abortion ban and the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision that allows it, and they had a message for abortion-rights advocates: Vote for change in the Nov. 8 elections.

"It has never been more important than it is now to make our voices heard," said Olivia Olds, a Tulsa artist and the organizer of Friday's protest, in a speech to the gathered crowd.

"Get out and vote. Do your research on who will be in places of power next, especially locally. Local elections matter the most."

Olds, who also goes by her artist name of Trippy Vixen, instructed the crowd to call and write to their elected leaders across Oklahoma to get their message heard.

"We must band together and let the generations before us know that our voices and our votes … matter," she said.

Turning to a personal story, Olds explained how important access to abortion and reproductive health care are.

When Olds was 19, she said, her then-boyfriend raped her by stealthing, also called “ non-consensual condom removal,” in which a male partner removes or damages a condom during sex without the other partner’s knowledge or consent.

When she learned that she was pregnant and "my deepest fears were confirmed, I felt sick," she said. "I knew even then I had been violated. I immediately made an appointment with Planned Parenthood and had an abortion."

Barely out of high school, Olds said she was living paycheck-to-paycheck as a waitress.

Olds doesn't regret her decision, she said, but she further explained that getting an abortion can be a traumatic experience.

"No one is there having fun or using it as a permanent form of birth control," Olds said. "It was traumatic. However, I'm so thankful 10 years ago I had the choice. I had the choice to be in my state and privately have access to a safe abortion."

Her own experience makes Olds wonder how many other people are out there in Oklahoma who are going through the same thing she did, only now they don't have the choice she did.

"I love Oklahoma with all my heart," Olds said. "This is my home state, but right now I am truly disgusted by those in power that just took those rights away from us — all of us."

Olds was assisted in planning Friday's protest by administrators of the Tulsa-based Facebook group "U.S. out of our uterus," and they said they hope to have weekly pro-choice protests in other parts of the Tulsa area until a change is made.

