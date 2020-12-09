A second Tulsa city councilor in two weeks is in isolation for COVID-related issue

A second Tulsa city councilor in two weeks is in isolation due to the coronavirus.

Councilor Connie Dodson said she missed the council’s Wednesday morning committee meeting because of a COVID-related issue. Dodson declined to say whether she had tested positive for the virus.

Dodson said she notified City Council staff Tuesday that she was in isolation and has already discussed her situation with city physician Dr. Phillip Berry. Two weeks ago, former Councilor Cass Fahler missed the council's Nov. 24 special meeting after testing positive for the virus earlier that day.

Berry won't reevaluate Dodson until the 17th, she said. “So I will miss, basically, this week’s meeting and next week’s meeting, as well.”

Dodson was last in contact with her council colleagues on Monday, when the new council class was sworn in inside City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Councilors then held a brief meeting on the 10th floor to elect officers.

Councilors wore masks during the inauguration ceremony, which was not open to the public, and during the council’s meeting, which was open to the public, Dodson said.

“None of us were ever in close enough proximity at any point in time for any length of time,” she said.