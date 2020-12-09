A second Tulsa city councilor in two weeks is in isolation for COVID-related issue

A second Tulsa city councilor in two weeks is in isolation due to the coronavirus.
Councilor Connie Dodson said she missed the council’s Wednesday morning committee meeting because of a COVID-related issue. Dodson declined to say whether she had tested positive for the virus.
Dodson said she notified City Council staff Tuesday that she was in isolation and has already discussed her situation with city physician Dr. Phillip Berry. Two weeks ago, former Councilor Cass Fahler missed the council's Nov. 24 special meeting after testing positive for the virus earlier that day.
Berry won't reevaluate Dodson until the 17th, she said. “So I will miss, basically, this week’s meeting and next week’s meeting, as well.”
Dodson was last in contact with her council colleagues on Monday, when the new council class was sworn in inside City Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Councilors then held a brief meeting on the 10th floor to elect officers.
Councilors wore masks during the inauguration ceremony, which was not open to the public, and during the council’s meeting, which was open to the public, Dodson said.
“None of us were ever in close enough proximity at any point in time for any length of time,” she said.
Dodson and Fahler were the only councilors who voted against the city's mask mandate.
Council administrator Pat Boulden said that after consulting with the city physician the decision was made to go forward with Wednesday’s council meetings.
“There was no extended contact. Everybody wore masks, stood 6 feet away, and when we had our meeting there was plexiglass in between” people, Boulden said of Monday’s council gatherings. “Because we had those precautions in place, there was no concern about exposure of the rest of the council or staff.”
City councilors sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt in October asking him to call a special session of the Legislature to consider extending the end date for when public bodies could meet virtually through video and teleconferencing provisions, an amendment to the state Open Meeting Act, from Nov. 15 to March 14.
That never happened, and the provisions expired Nov. 15. Tulsa's public bodies have been meeting in person ever since.
"It’s something we need fixed because it doesn’t only affect us but municipalities across the state being able to function properly under these conditions," Dodson said. "It affects countless boards and commissions."
Stitt’s spokesman said Wednesday that the governor and legislative leaders continue to discuss a possible special session to modify the state’s Open Meeting Act, but he provided no details.
The state constitution and Oklahoma law make a special session before early January unlikely. Also complicating the matter are ongoing renovations in the House Chamber.
“The governor encourages public bodies to continue offering live streaming for virtual attendance as authorized under the existing Open Meeting Act and to take the same reasonable public health precautions that are in place across the country,” Charlie Hannema, the governor's spokesman, said in an email.
Boulden said Dodson’s absence from the council is a reminder that action needs to be taken.
“This is exactly what we were concerned about — the ability to function — and so far we’re dodging two bullets right now,” Boulden said.
Councilors spent much of their 4 p.m. committee meeting discussing other procedures and protocols — including meeting every other week — that could be implemented to help ensure that they and the public are safe during in-person meetings.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said it is important for the public to understand that the City Council must adhere to state laws.
“So if people have strong feelings about it, call the governor. … He can take action any day,” Wright said.
Video: Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department talks about the county COVID-19 risk map
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.