'A mental health crisis brewing with COVID-19 like something we have never seen before': City Council to receive update on mental health in Tulsa

Several days a week, street outreach and rapid response case workers from Mental Health Association Oklahoma load up a pickup truck with bags of bagels, fruit, canned sausage and other foods and head for the homeless, wherever they might be.
Tuesday, the first stop was a wooded area in the shadow of a glistening casino.
“We are going out to meet the people that don’t go to shelters or don’t normally seek services to let them know about services or to help bring services to them,” said Scott Blackburn, a Mental Health Association Oklahoma case worker.
Not every homeless person has a mental illness, but many do, and nearly all have experienced a trauma so profound as to leave them without shelter.
Mental Health Association Oklahoma is just one of a myriad of service providers working to address mental health issues in Tulsa. It’s not an easy problem to solve, and as Zack Stoycoff, executive director of policy and planning for the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, plans to tell city councilors Wednesday, it’s only getting more difficult.
“We have got a mental health crisis brewing with COVID-19 like something we have never seen before,” Stoycoff said. “We are going to have to devote considerable time and resources to addressing the mental health fallouts of COVID-19 well after the virus itself is cured.”
Healthy Minds was established and funded by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation to coordinate work on the Tulsa Regional Mental Health Plan. The 10-year plan was put forth in 2018 by the Zarrow Foundation and the University of Tulsa after extensive research and community input.
Stoycoff said he would provide councilors with a summary of “the state of mental health in Tulsa” as well as an update on implementation of the plan and the current areas of focus.
It’s all about creating more service capacity and better connecting those services to ensure that the system as a whole works for everyone who touches it, Stoycoff said.
“We are working with the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Police Department, law enforcement agencies, mental health providers, private funders and academia … because everybody has a stake in the mental health crisis system,” he said.
Tulsa has many strengths in its mental health care system, Stoycoff said. But it also has gaps that allow people to fall through the cracks “and ultimately end up with law enforcement or areas that are worse for the patient and more expensive on the public sector, so we want to fill in the gaps,” he said.
Those gaps have contributed to many Tulsans not receiving much-needed mental health services, according to the Healthy Minds report to be presented to councilors.
Tulsans with mental illness or addiction live 27 fewer years on average than other Oklahomans, according to the report. And the city's 19 suicides and 19 overdoses per 100,000 people are significantly more than its 12 homicides per 100,000 Tulsans.
Young people aren’t spared. Nearly 8% of Tulsa children — about 19,000 — have a serious emotional disturbance, the report says.
The negative effects of COVID-19 on mental health also are significant, according to the report: Nearly 40% of adults in Oklahoma had symptoms of anxiety or depression in July, and one in three Americans were found to have clinically diagnosable anxiety or depression.
“The long-term impact of a national disaster like this is on mental health,” Stoycoff said. “We are losing people because of the virus itself, but we will lose people because of the mental health crisis."
As if that weren’t enough of a challenge, Tulsa continues to battle the scourge of methamphetamine.
“The data has shown that methamphetamine has become Tulsa’s No. 1 drug by death and also the No. 1 treatment need in our community in terms of substance abuse,” Stoycoff said.
And so it goes. The work never ends. Back in the shadow of the casino, Blackburn, the street outreach worker, stopped to visit with a 58-year-old man seated in a tent.
The man, a former home builder, said he’s been homeless about two years and living in the tent about six months. His goal is to get back home to see his sister in Illinois.
“She wanted to pay for my ticket. I said, 'No, I’m a grown man. I can make my way,'” he said.
For now, though, he was glad to see Blackburn and grateful for the plastic bag full of groceries he was handed.
“It’s fantastic they come out here and help people out. … It’s really important to us,” the man said.
