'A mental health crisis brewing with COVID-19 like something we have never seen before': City Council to receive update on mental health in Tulsa

Healthy Minds was established and funded by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation to coordinate work on the Tulsa Regional Mental Health Plan. The 10-year plan was put forth in 2018 by the Zarrow Foundation and the University of Tulsa after extensive research and community input.

Stoycoff said he would provide councilors with a summary of “the state of mental health in Tulsa” as well as an update on implementation of the plan and the current areas of focus.

It’s all about creating more service capacity and better connecting those services to ensure that the system as a whole works for everyone who touches it, Stoycoff said.

“We are working with the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Police Department, law enforcement agencies, mental health providers, private funders and academia … because everybody has a stake in the mental health crisis system,” he said.

Tulsa has many strengths in its mental health care system, Stoycoff said. But it also has gaps that allow people to fall through the cracks “and ultimately end up with law enforcement or areas that are worse for the patient and more expensive on the public sector, so we want to fill in the gaps,” he said.