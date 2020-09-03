'A big one': Largest highway project in cost for Tulsa to be considered next week

Mitchell said that depending on which bid could be approved, officials anticipate work in the area would last a little over two years.

The projects are part of major improvements for I-44 in west Tulsa, including an eventual new, redesigned interchange at U.S. 75 and widening I-44 to six lanes between the Arkansas River bridge and the I-44/Interstate-244 split.

The I-44 expansion to be considered next week is ahead of schedule in part because of a $45 million federal grant announced in 2018.

Mitchell said work going on simultaneously on I-44 and U.S. 75 is “going to have the most significant impact on traffic.”

She said that while the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange eventually will be redesigned entirely, the new bridges on U.S. 75 over I-44 will have a higher elevation than the current bridges. That will require the current clover-leaf exit/on ramps to be rebuilt and realigned for now, she said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of improvements in the corridor — replacement of the I-44 bridges over 33rd West Avenue — is on schedule to be completed by this spring, Mitchell said.