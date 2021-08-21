2020 Census good news for Tulsa; area shows nearly 12,000 residents more than 2019 estimate

Net domestic migration is the number of people moving from one point within the United States to another — in this case, to the Tulsa metro — compared to moving from that location to somewhere else in the U.S.

“We’re seeing the fruits of two decades of Tulsans investing in our city really paying off,” Bynum said. “You think about all of the things that have been done since Vision 2025 passed in the early 2000s and all of the things that have been done to make this the kind of city that people want to live in, we’ve definitely seen the impact of that from the business recruitment standpoint in the last four years, five years.”

Nationally, Tulsa’s growth is on the modest side and isn’t close to the rate of the Oklahoma City metro area, which grew by 13.3% over the past decade and now numbers 1.4 million.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But given the past two decades, and the fact that an increasing number of urban centers are losing ground, Tulsa might be forgiven for feeling good about itself.

“That is the ultimate test on how you’re doing,” Bynum said. “We went for a while here where our population was flat, and if it weren’t for the growth in the Hispanic community we would have lost population.”