2020 Census good news for Tulsa; area shows nearly 12,000 residents more than 2019 estimate

For a city whose population hadn’t grown much in two decades, the 2020 census figures released last week were like a blast of cool air on a hot day for Tulsa.
“All of it is really good news,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The final count was 413,066 for the city itself, almost 12,000 more than estimated a year earlier. Tulsa County and the seven-county Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area also exceeded projections.
The 10-year growth rate of 5.4%, a rise of 21,160 people, was more than double what had been projected. It followed a 2010 census in which the city actually lost population for the first time on record.
Most suburbs and surrounding communities continued their rapid growth, with Jenks more than doubling in the past decade, Broken Arrow approaching 115,000, and Owasso surpassing Bartlesville and Muskogee in size.
“Going over 1 million (for the MSA) is very big,” said Arthur Jackson, senior vice president for economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “That opens a whole new stream (of businesses) that will start looking at us now.”
Jackson said the chamber’s researchers dug deep enough into the data to find that the Tulsa MSA’s net domestic migration exceeded that of the state’s other four MSAs and was 30th-best in the nation.
Net domestic migration is the number of people moving from one point within the United States to another — in this case, to the Tulsa metro — compared to moving from that location to somewhere else in the U.S.
“We’re seeing the fruits of two decades of Tulsans investing in our city really paying off,” Bynum said. “You think about all of the things that have been done since Vision 2025 passed in the early 2000s and all of the things that have been done to make this the kind of city that people want to live in, we’ve definitely seen the impact of that from the business recruitment standpoint in the last four years, five years.”
Nationally, Tulsa’s growth is on the modest side and isn’t close to the rate of the Oklahoma City metro area, which grew by 13.3% over the past decade and now numbers 1.4 million.
But given the past two decades, and the fact that an increasing number of urban centers are losing ground, Tulsa might be forgiven for feeling good about itself.
“That is the ultimate test on how you’re doing,” Bynum said. “We went for a while here where our population was flat, and if it weren’t for the growth in the Hispanic community we would have lost population.”
In fact, the Hispanic community remains an important element in the recent growth. Jackson said chamber figures show that the MSA’s Hispanic population grew by about 17,000 over the decade.
Oklahoma State University geography professor Allen Finchum noted the growing importance of the Hispanic population and pointed out that Oklahoma City’s remains much higher than Tulsa’s, both in actual numbers and as a percentage of the total population.
Finchum also said he is “pretty concerned” about the accuracy of the 2020 census because of low return rates, particularly from rural areas.
“Oklahoma had low turnout in the last two censuses and was even lower this time,” he said.
Some people are skeptical about the 2019 estimates that, theoretically at least, caused some 2020 counts to be surprisingly high — or, in some cases, low.
“We actually thought the estimates in the previous year didn’t (fit) with what we were seeing,” said Bynum. “I don’t have any hard factual evidence to back me up on that, but it wouldn’t surprise me if that estimate was off.”
Featured video: Census 2020: Oklahoma population shifted from rural counties each decade since 1990