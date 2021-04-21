$152 million estimated price tag for proposed public safety complex just a placeholder, city says

Brooks said because the $152 million is only a placeholder, “that is why on Friday we said we did not have a cost estimate, because we do not.”

The Capital Improvements Plan is a long-term planning document that is added to each year as new city needs arise. It includes hundreds of millions of dollars in projects, many of which have no funding source.

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday downplayed the likelihood that the public safety complex could become a reality anytime soon, noting that the city does not have money to fund the project.

“This is the issue we run into anytime we do a capital program,” Bynum said. “There are vastly more projects on the CIP list than there is funding to do all of them.”

One site that has been discussed as a possible location for the public safety complex is the closed State Farm office building in east Tulsa. The structure sits on 45 acres north of the Broken Arrow Expressway between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue.

Fire Chief Michael Baker described the property as having a lot of potential, but no other city official has confirmed on the record that the city has considered the property for the public safety complex.