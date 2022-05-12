$1.3 million saved through Peoria Avenue closure amid bridge replacement, city says

Peoria Avenue is closed south of 31st Street as crews continue work on the bridge over Crow Creek at 32nd Place. This image was photographed in December, shortly after the work started. Work is on track to be completed in July.
City Engineer Paul Zachary said a larger bridge opening will allow for passage of 100-year storm waters, thereby lowering the floodplain elevations. This image was photographed shortly after work began in December.
Tulsa's downtown skyline is visible in the background of this aerial photo showing the Peoria Avenue closure just south of 31st Street for work on the bridge over Crow Creek on Dec. 2.
In addition to saving two months of construction time, the closure of Peoria Avenue just south of 31st Street "eliminated potential hazards of workers and traffic being near each other," the city said in a news release.
Officials say the city of Tulsa saved more than $1 million through a monthslong road closure in Brookside amid Crow Creek bridge replacement work.
Now the bridge is 85% complete and on track to reopen in mid-July, city officials said Thursday of the $2.3 million project.
The new, larger bridge opening will allow for passage of 100-year storm waters, thereby lowering the floodplain elevations near the bridge, he said.
Officials have been working to mitigate concerns of nearby residents as detours resulted in increased traffic with drivers in a hurry. The city recommends that motorists use Riverside Drive or Lewis Avenue as alternate routes, but many are finding their way through neighborhood streets.
