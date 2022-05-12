$1.3 million saved through Peoria Avenue closure amid bridge replacement, city says

Officials say the city of Tulsa saved more than $1 million through a monthslong road closure in Brookside amid Crow Creek bridge replacement work.

Peoria Avenue just south of 31st Street was closed to through traffic in December, not an easy choice but one needed to avoid significant extra time and cost on the project, City Engineer Paul Zachary said then.

Now the bridge is 85% complete and on track to reopen in mid-July, city officials said Thursday of the $2.3 million project.

In addition to saving two months of construction time, the closure also "eliminated potential hazards of workers and traffic being near each other," a news release states.

Tulsa voters approved funding for the new bridge in 2013 as part of the initial Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.

The city had determined that the bridge, built in 1938, was structurally deficient and functionally obsolete.

New sidewalks will make it possible for pedestrians to go “all the way down to 31st Street and walk to the river,” Zachary said.

The new, larger bridge opening will allow for passage of 100-year storm waters, thereby lowering the floodplain elevations near the bridge, he said.

Officials have been working to mitigate concerns of nearby residents as detours resulted in increased traffic with drivers in a hurry. The city recommends that motorists use Riverside Drive or Lewis Avenue as alternate routes, but many are finding their way through neighborhood streets.