Governor's prioritizing 'hope' sets state on 'right path,' says OU-Tulsa hope science expert

Now that the state's top elected leader has made "hope" an official priority, one of the concept's biggest advocates says he couldn't feel more, well, hopeful.
"As a framework for action, it's the right path for the state, and it's going to help Oklahoma continue to move into a leadership role" in the field of hope science, said Chan Hellman, a University of Oklahoma-Tulsa professor and founding director of the Hope Research Center.
Hellman, who's currently training employees of various state agencies in hope science, was responding to Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address from Monday, in which Stitt listed "driving hope for all Oklahomans" as one of his four checkpoints to achieving status as "a Top 10 state."
The other three were "protecting Oklahomans and our way of life, making Oklahoma the most business friendly state in the country and delivering taxpayers more for their money."
"Hope is not a wish or a feeling," Stitt said in his fourth annual address. "It's a proven science that can be measured and applied. More than 2,000 studies have shown that hope is the greatest predictor of success. That applies to education, work, health, mental health, social relationships, family and trauma recovery. Hope impacts everything that matters to us."
Hellman, a professor in OU-Tulsa's Anne & Henry Zarrow School of Social Work, is one of the leading experts on hope science, which the university's Hope Research Center — the first of its kind in the country — studies.
"For our state leadership — the governor included — to begin to engage and see the benefits of hope is significant," he said.
"He's absolutely right: There are over 2,000 published studies that demonstrate that hope is one of the strongest predictors of well-being."
No one would know that better than Hellman, who along with center researchers has helped establish the science, defining hope and making it measurable.
Hope, as they define it, is "future expectation that we can find pathways and sustain the willpower to achieve our goals," Hellman said. "Hope is about taking action to pursue these goals and therefore is more than wishful thinking."
The center has developed a hope curriculum and works with nonprofits and other organizations in implementing hope science to the benefit of their clients and employees.
"It's important to say: Hope is not the outcome," Hellman said. "Hope is the process — a framework for taking action that leads to the positive outcomes that the governor highlighted."
"The research is demonstrating," he added, "that as organizations go through this training, we see significant improvements in burnout, retention, job satisfaction and other outcomes."
Hellman said the center began helping train state agencies in the science of hope about two years ago, starting with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and expanding to other state agencies last November.
"We now have a robust body of science that is guiding activities within these state agencies. That is just absolutely huge," he said.
Hellman said he spoke on the subject earlier this week to the state Pardon and Parole Board, "thinking about how you integrate hope when you begin to interact with an offender who has the opportunity to be released."
Word has spread about what's happening in Oklahoma, and several other states have been reaching out to learn more, he added.
"California, Washington and Mississippi have contacted us about the training that is taking place with state agencies and what we're learning in terms of the outcomes," Hellman said.
He said he's been doing "hope work" for 15 years now. He's conducted training as far away as Belgium and Northern Ireland.
He couldn't be more excited, he said, about the future for the emerging field.
With Oklahoma helping lead the way, "this science that we traditionally think of as being something very internal and individual is transitioning to being focused on communities and whole systems. To me, that's just mind-blowing."