Governor's prioritizing 'hope' sets state on 'right path,' says OU-Tulsa hope science expert

"The research is demonstrating," he added, "that as organizations go through this training, we see significant improvements in burnout, retention, job satisfaction and other outcomes."

Hellman said the center began helping train state agencies in the science of hope about two years ago, starting with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and expanding to other state agencies last November.

"We now have a robust body of science that is guiding activities within these state agencies. That is just absolutely huge," he said.

Hellman said he spoke on the subject earlier this week to the state Pardon and Parole Board, "thinking about how you integrate hope when you begin to interact with an offender who has the opportunity to be released."

Word has spread about what's happening in Oklahoma, and several other states have been reaching out to learn more, he added.

"California, Washington and Mississippi have contacted us about the training that is taking place with state agencies and what we're learning in terms of the outcomes," Hellman said.

He said he's been doing "hope work" for 15 years now. He's conducted training as far away as Belgium and Northern Ireland.