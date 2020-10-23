 Skip to main content
Governor won't appeal judge's ruling that tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed
breaking

Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that he will not appeal a federal judge's ruling that tribal gaming compact automatically renewed. SUE OGROCKI, Associated Press

 Sue Ogrocki

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided not to appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed at the beginning of the year.

The deadline for the governor to file an appeal was Friday.

“While I have chosen not to appeal this decision, I believe that the people of Oklahoma will demand a fair deal that benefits all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a prepared statement.

More than a year ago, the governor said he was seeking higher "exclusivity fees" from tribes. Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.

Stitt had maintained that the compacts expired on Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming would be illegal after that without a new compact.

Some of the tribes filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma on Dec. 31, seeking a ruling that the compacts automatically renewed.

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti in July sided with the tribes.

The action came after those who crafted the original compacts about 15 years ago said they believed the compacts automatically renewed.

The suit has cost the state more than $1.5 million in legal fees, according to figures provided earlier this year.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services, despite numerous requests, had not provided updated figures as of late Friday.​

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark McGirt decision.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

