Governor won't appeal judge's ruling that tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided not to appeal a federal court ruling that the state’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed at the beginning of the year.

The deadline for the governor to file an appeal was Friday.

“While I have chosen not to appeal this decision, I believe that the people of Oklahoma will demand a fair deal that benefits all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a prepared statement.

More than a year ago, the governor said he was seeking higher "exclusivity fees" from tribes. Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.

Stitt had maintained that the compacts expired on Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming would be illegal after that without a new compact.

Some of the tribes filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma on Dec. 31, seeking a ruling that the compacts automatically renewed.

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti in July sided with the tribes.

The action came after those who crafted the original compacts about 15 years ago said they believed the compacts automatically renewed.