The high cost of housing apparently applies to parsonages, too.

Currently, "a single family residential property … used exclusively and directly for fraternal or religious purposes" is exempt from property taxes on the first $250,000 in taxable value.

Legislation passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives and sent to the governor on Thursday, though, will raise that exemption to $500,000.

House Bill 2339, by Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City, appears to be the first adjustment to the exemption since at least 1996.

A House fiscal analysis of the bill said upping the limit will affect 174 residences in 44 counties, with a total revenue loss of $511,038.

Democrats were the only representatives to question the new limit, but they weren't the only ones to vote against it. HB 2339 passed 57-26 with nine Republicans joining the 17 Democrats present in opposition.

Also Thursday, the House passed and sent to the governor legislation significantly altering the collection and distribution of fees for 911 services.

HB 1590, by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, sets at $1.25 per line per month the fee charged telephone customers for those services. That will be a 50 cent-per-month increase for cell phone users and some land lines, but a decrease for other land line customers, some of whom pay as much $5 a month, lawmakers said.

The revenue from the fee will be apportioned to the various 911 systems, called Public Safety Answering Points, based on population and coverage area. HB 1590 also implements statewide training standards and directs equipment updates facilitating more precise location of 911 calls and coordination of responses.