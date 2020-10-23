Governor extends state of emergency for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday issued a sixth amended executive order, extending the state of emergency related to COVID-19 that has been in place since March 15.
The amended executive order removes the previous extension of all occupational licenses and gives licensees 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior orders.
The executive order also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements and modifies the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the governor from "daily" to "each weekday."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.