A newly sworn-in Jenks City Council member confirmed he will be resigning his seat in light of his son’s transfer as a student athlete to Union High School.

Citing a state law requiring that city councilors live within the boundaries of the ward they serve, Jere Schelling confirmed via text message Wednesday evening he will be resigning his seat in August after his family finishes moving.

Schelling’s son, Jordan, played football for Jenks High School in 2022 and rushed for 800 yards as a sophomore. Jere Schelling's City Council bio page notes his son's starter status as a Trojans running back.

Union High School coach Kirk Fridrich previously acknowledged to the Tulsa World that Jordan Schelling had moved into the district and is now on the Redhawks’ roster.

In April, Jere Schelling was sworn in to what would have been his first four-year term representing Ward 1 on the Jenks City Council. Ward 1 covers the northeastern corner of the Jenks city limits, from the Arkansas River west to Elwood Avenue and from the Creek Turnpike to roughly West 91st Street.

The westernmost boundary for Union’s attendance area is Yale Avenue between East 76th and East 91st streets.

As per Jenks’ municipal code, in the event of a vacancy, the City Council is responsible for filling the unexpired term. However, the code lacks an established timetable for such an action.

Inquiries to Jenks City Hall about the pending vacancy were deferred to a spokeswoman who did not return calls by the close of business Thursday.