People started filing in 25 minutes before the official start of a come-and-go public meeting Tuesday evening about the conversion of U.S. 412 to an interstate highway across much of Oklahoma, and the crowd didn’t slow down for more than 90 minutes.

It’s a great turnout,” T.J. Gerlach, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said, noting that about 70 people signed in. “A lot of times we hold a meeting in an urban area and it’s a little bit less people showing up and then more online comments, but because the corridor is so long here, I think we’re getting a lot of interest from outside the urban area.”

Less than half an hour into the session, held at the Cyntergy Community Space in downtown Tulsa, guests had signed in from as far east as Delaware County and from as far west as Sand Springs, he said.

The meeting, officials say, was “the first step in a long, long process” to convert U.S. 412 to an interstate highway connecting Interstate 35 in Noble County in central Oklahoma and I-49 in northwestern Arkansas at Springdale.

Former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., along with Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both R-Ark., introduced legislation in May 2021 to give the interstate designation to the 190-mile stretch of U.S. 412.

This first part of the process is for information-gathering. Then, ODOT and ARDOT, its Arkansas counterpart, will use the information developed to complete any needed improvements on the highway before applying to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials for interstate designation for the corridor.

Reaction to the proposal so far has been primarily one of simple curiosity, Gerlach said Tuesday evening.

“Online we’ve seen a lot of positive comments about the process, and tonight just seems to be a lot of people with just genuine questions, wanting to know what’s going to be happening in their area.”

Because U.S. 412 from Catoosa west through downtown Tulsa is concurrent with I-44 or I-244, Gerlach said, “people in the city of Tulsa and even out toward Catoosa, they’re not going to notice a whole lot of difference at first.”

“If they leave the city, especially heading east, once the interstate conversion is made, they’ll start to see those at-grade crossings turn into interchanges” or other types of controlled access, he said.

Gerlach said ODOT’s biggest challenge will be between the Will Rogers Turnpike east of Tulsa and the Cherokee Turnpike, which runs east from Mayes County nearly to the state line, because of the significant number of at-grade crossings.

West out of downtown, where U.S. 412 is known as the Sand Springs Expressway between Tulsa and Sand Springs and as the Keystone Expressway from Sand Springs to Keystone Lake, only one intersection appears not to meet interstate standards already — at Diamond Head Drive, just east of where the highway crosses the Arkansas River.

Just west of there, the highway becomes concurrent with the Cimarron Turnpike from west of Westport until it reaches I-35. The Cimarron, like I-44 and I-244 to the east, already meets interstate standards.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter is a big proponent of highway safety, but because U.S. 412 is already in good shape through his city, he doesn’t foresee major changes as far as the highway is concerned.

“What I’m seeing is there’s not going to be a lot of change needed for Sand Springs, but I see a lot of opportunity there,” he said after viewing the exhibits at the public meeting. “The change in designation is exciting, but the day-to-day driving on what we know to be the Sand Springs Expressway will be the same.”

That doesn’t mean Carter isn’t eager for the conversion to become a reality.

Because U.S. 412 already runs concurrently with other interstates through much of the Tulsa area, large development opportunities aren’t as potentially likely in the city as they would be in Sand Springs, which would stand to benefit significantly from the addition of an interstate.

“I do think it’s going to be a big thing for Sand Springs,” Carter said. “I think it’s all in how we use it and take advantage of the opportunity of that designation, so this is something that our staff and our City Council are already talking about.

One effort already underway is the promotion of the city’s William R. Pogue Municipal Airport. The city is working to expand the airport by trying to bring in industrial businesses that are aircraft-related, Carter said.

“There are a lot of companies that would like to be positioned like that — on an underutilized airport next to an interstate,” he said.

“I go back to the people who made decisions decades ago,” Carter said. “When 412 was first envisioned to be what it is today, there was a question of whether it would be running through town at grade or whether it would be elevated.

“And at the time, the people who made those decisions decided to elevate it, and this is one of the benefits — it speeds up this process today.”