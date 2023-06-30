Tulsa's 2024 mayoral field got a little thinner this week as City Counselor Phil Lakin Jr. decided to join former Attorney General John O'Connor and former state Rep. Carol Bush on the sidelines.

"I considered it strongly, but there was no way for me to continue my role at TCF and run for mayor," said Lakin.

Besides representing Council District 8 since 2011, Lakin is chief executive officer of the Tulsa Community Foundation, which provides assistance to some 1,500 nonprofit organizations and is associated with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Lakin said Friday he is "the luckiest guy in the world" to be at TCF and a member of the Tulsa City Council.

"The wind storm last week reminded me how much I've enjoyed working directly with Tulsans to solve problems," he said.

Although no one has formally declared their candidacy to succeed two-term Mayor G.T. Bynum next year, several are known to be leaning into the race to varying degrees.

Among them are state Rep. Monroe Nichols, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, City Councilor Jayme Fowler and state Sen. Dave Rader. All confirmed their interest Friday.

Rader said Friday he hasn't decided but is thinking about it. Entering the mayor's race would mean not seeking a third term in the Senate from District 39 in south and midtown Tulsa.

Keith, Nichols and Fowler all indicated strong interest.

Tulsa mayoral elections are nonpartisan, but Nichols and Keith are Democrats, and Rader and Fowler are Republicans.

Bynum is not term-limited but has said he will not seek a third four-year term.

Candidates will not formally file for the race until next June, with the first round of elections on Aug. 27, 2024. A runoff, if needed, would be Nov. 5, the same day as the next presidential election.

Tulsa’s next mayor — the city’s 41st — would be sworn into office Dec. 2, 2024.