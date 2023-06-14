The $982.6 million fiscal year 2024 budget approved by city councilors on Wednesday is only slightly higher than the one they approved last year. But in some significant ways, the organizational structure it will fund is quite different.

Beginning July 1 — the start of the new fiscal year — a major reorganization of the city departments responsible for planning and designing capital projects and getting that work engineered and built will go into effect.

The reorganization creates a new department, City Experience, and reestablishes an old one, Public Works. Gone is the Engineering Services Department.

City Experience will be made up of four existing departments — Animal Welfare, Neighborhood Inspections, the Tulsa Planning Office and the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity — and two new ones — Community Development and Housing and City Design Studio.

The Public Works Department will comprise what is now the Streets and Stormwater Department as well as transportation planning and design, along with field engineering.

Engineering Services employees will be dispersed among the Public Works, City Experience, and Water and Sewer departments.

In another significant move, the city’s planning services are coming back to City Hall. For the last four years, the city has been contracting with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to provide planning services through the Tulsa Planning Office.

“Planning’s move will build on efforts to increase collaboration within the city and with the public,” said Tulsa Planning Office Director Susan Miller. “Planning … will take a holistic approach to planning, housing, neighborhoods, commercial revitalization and urban design.”

In all, hundreds of city employees will be affected by the restructuring to one degree or another.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he was proud of the collaboration with city councilors that went into the development of the budget.

“I am particularly excited about the establishment of the Department of City Experience, which will empower neighborhood residents across our community with the resources of the city government to build better neighborhoods and public spaces,” Bynum said. “The long term impact of this change will be substantial for the daily quality of life of every Tulsan.”

The FY 2024 budget also funds several new programs and positions intended to help improve customer service at City Hall, crack down on irresponsible apartment complex owners, ensure the effectiveness of the city’s emergency response system and assist mental health services providers. With more specifics, those new programs and positions are:

Citizens services advocate: This person’s job would be to help Tulsans get answers to complex city service problems.

“The idea is to have someone who puts on the hat of the citizen and looks at the problem from that perspective,” said James Wagner, director of the Department of City Experience.

Wagner said the advocate would not be responding directly to residents’ complaints but would instead receive referrals from city councilors, the Mayor’s Office or Customer Care.

“Anytime there is more than one department involved in a solution for citizens, I think this is an opportunity for the citizens services advocate to kind of step in,” Wagner said. “Someone who is really taking kind of a higher-level review of something that is affecting a citizen that has multiple departments involved.”

Multi-family housing inspection program: The city will spend approximately $420,000 to hire two code enforcement inspectors and two assistant fire marshals as part of a new multi-family apartment inspection program.

The program would establish a regular, proactive inspection process rather than simply respond to residents’ complaints.

“There are around 450 apartment complexes around the city, so it would be Working In Neighborhoods inspectors kind of backed up by an assistant fire marshal, and they would go to each apartment complex every year, two a day basically,” Wagner said.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright praised the effort.

“Twenty-two months ago we had to evacuate more than one hundred households from living in unsafe conditions in an apartment complex in the heart of District 7,” Wright said of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments. “Borne of that crisis was the establishment of the City Council’s Residential Habitability Working Group, which has proposed establishing a proactive residential inspection initiative empowering the city’s code enforcement and fire marshals to ensure that every rental housing unit within the city of Tulsa is healthy, safe and habitable.”

Emergency medical response survey: The survey will help the city assess the state of the city’s emergency medical services and possible steps to improve it.

Mental health coordinator: This employee would help address acute mental illness problems in the community and related homelessness issues.

The mental health coordinator, as the position is currently called, would work with local nonprofits and service providers as well as local and state leaders to ensure that mental health services are provided in the most effective and efficient manner.

Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, said he was grateful for the city’s commitment of resources to such a pressing issue.

“As Oklahoma's premier think tank for transforming mental health policy, Healthy Minds Policy Initiative will continue to provide facilitation, expertise and guidance as the city embarks on this journey,” Stoycoff said.

“We have already had tremendous support for this vision from leaders like Police Chief Wendell Franklin and Fire Chief Michael Baker, as well Family & Children's Services, which provides most of the mental health crisis services delivered in Tulsa, and we expect concrete results in the coming months.”

The budget approved Wednesday was approximately $16 million more than what Bynum proposed in April and about $14 million more than the $968.5 FY 2023 budget approved by councilors last year.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.