Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to Tulsa’s housing shortage and the attendant homeless crisis, there are many big numbers out there.

None has received more attention — at least not recently — as the $75 million for housing voters approved Aug. 8 as part of the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

It is by far the city’s single largest investment in housing. What remains uncertain is exactly how those funds will be spent. By the end of the year, however, city officials expect to have some answers.

That’s when a study funded by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation will be completed. The foundation also paid for the Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment, issued in March, that fleshed out the city’s housing needs in granular detail.

The bottom line: Tulsa will need an additional 12,900 housing units of all kinds over the next decade, at an estimated annual cost of $245 million.

The same firms that conducted the Citywide Housing Assessment, Development Strategies and Homebase, are putting together the city’s strategy to address the housing shortage.

“The data is not going to do us any good if we sit around and don’t do anything with it,” said Bill Major, president of the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. “So we just want to plan how we can accomplish this. That is our interest is developing the plan.”

Kian Kamas, executive director of Partner Tulsa, the city’s economic development arm, said the study will provide strategies for addressing all aspects of Tulsa’s housing shortage, including the needs of the homeless and low-income residents.

The city has in place tools to incentivize moderate- and higher-income housing developments, Kamas said, but is not well-positioned to provide the same for lower-income housing.

“Particularly for Tulsans that are below 50% AMI (Area Median Income). We just don't have a robust toolkit,” Kamas said. “And so we asked them to do this supportive housing deep dive to really help us understand what are the best practices nationally on building and operating permanent supportive housing.

“And then, what is the cost to build those? What is the cost to operate those, and then what does that mean for how we allocate our resources?”

Kamas said the city's efforts will focus on establishing mixed-income communities.

"We really want to support and incentivize and spur mixed-income development," Kamas said. "We don't want to fall into the trap of concentrating poverty in single locations. That's not the best practice nationally and globally."

According to the Citywide Housing Assessment, Tulsa will need 2,730 housing units over the next decade for individuals moving off the streets and into permanent housing. They include 130 transitional housing units, 1,400 rapid rehousing units, and 1,200 permanent supportive housing units.

That’s in addition to the 870 emergency shelter beds that will be needed.

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, said what she expects to come from the study are strategies for accelerating development and removing roadblocks to construction, particularly when it comes to affordable and supportive housing.

“There is something holding our market back from having these things naturally occur,” Gligo said. “So my understanding is the strategy is really updating the (affordable housing) strategy we did five years ago now, and what are the barriers that we need to move out of the way and the policy mechanisms to make this actually happen?”

Kamas said the study will also identify the key players the city needs to engage to address the housing shortage, what their strengths are, and how the city can assist them.

Another key objective of the study is to determine what areas of the city are best suited for additional housing and how the city can prioritize those areas for development or potentially acquire land for that purpose.

What the $75 million from IOT 3 — or the $100,000 donated for the latest study — won’t do is solve all of the city’s housing problems.

The Citywide Housing Assessment notes that of the estimated $245 million needed annually to add 12,900 housing units over the next decade, $185 million, or 76%, will come from the private market, and $23 million, or 9%, will come from existing public resources.

That leaves an annual gap of $37 million. And while the city has approximately $30 million dedicated to housing above and beyond the $75 million voters approved this month, more investment will be needed.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has been clear about this, saying the city’s intent is to use the $75 million to help provide shelters, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing, but that the city cannot do it alone.

“Government has to play a role if we're going to build the units we need,” Bynum said. “Improve Our Tulsa would provide part of the funding to cover this need, combined with federal and philanthropic support.”

Kamas puts it this way: “Thirteen thousand units is an elephant. And so, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. But you need to do it in the most thoughtful way possible. And I think we're already doing that.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.