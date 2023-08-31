As far as Tulsa Transit General Manager Scott Marr can tell, August was the busiest month in the transportation service’s history.

By the end of the day Thursday, ridership for the month was projected to have reached approximately 290,000, Marr said, far exceeding the previous monthly high of 275,000 in March of 2005.

“The reason for the record ridership is directly due to the aggressive changes we have made to our service,” Marr said, adding that the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority is “making our service more reliable and frequent while changing routes that were underperforming.

“Even with the increase in the number of customers we can maintain a 90% on-time performance or better.”

It didn’t hurt that Tulsa Transit offered free rides in July and August in partnership with the Indian Nations Council of Governments.

“They (INCOG) do it for Ozone Alert time, when our ozone is at its biggest danger,” Marr said.

The same program was offered last summer but did not see the same kind of ridership Tulsa Transit enjoyed this year. Ridership in July 2022 was 165,000, compared to 237,000 this July, according to figures provided by Tulsa Transit. In August 2022, ridership was approximately 220,000.

“In two months, we are 25% into fiscal year ’23’s numbers, on pace for an amazing year,” Marr said.

Among the initiatives Tulsa Transit has introduced to improve reliability and frequency is Micro Transit.

“Micro Transit is an on-demand service where you can use your mobile device, or the web, or simply call into our call center and get a ride within 30 minutes,” Marr said. “It is curb to curb.”

Tulsa Transit began testing the service in April on two of its night lines and found such a demand that, as of Aug. 20, Micro Transit had replaced all night lines and Sunday routes.

“During our pilot, we saw our ridership (on those two lines) double,” Marr said.

The new Micro Transit service runs from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The service is also being offered on two lines from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Tulsa Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit system will continue to operate as usual.

Tulsans interested in using the Micro Transit service can access it on the GoPass app, online at www.tulsatransit.org, or by calling the Tulsa Transit call center at 918-982-6882.

Marr, who was named Tulsa Transit general manager early last year, said he's pleased with the overall ridership trends he's seen since then.

"When I took over the general manger position, our ridership was around 89,000 for the whole month of February 2022," Marr said. "Our ridership is starting to come back and, in some cases, higher than pre-COVID numbers."

