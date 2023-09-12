Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sarah Gilpin is happy to share her story, but that wasn’t always so.

As a kid growing up in a small Oklahoma community, she stuck out — or felt like she did — because there just weren’t many Asians around.

“My Korean name is Hyo Bee, and I was adopted in Korea,” Gilpin said Tuesday at a press conference announcing the creation of the city’s Asian Affairs Commission. “From Korea, I was given the name by my foster mother.

“I grew up in Sand Springs, where I was probably one of five other Asian kids. We really didn’t talk very much to each other. We weren’t very connected. We were extremely siloed.”

No more. In making the announcement at City Hall, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa has seen its Asian population increase by 50% over the past decade. Among the largest Asian communities in the city, Bynum said, are those from Myanmar and Vietnam.

Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau provided by the city show the Asian population grew from 10,856 in 2010 to 17,005 in 2020, a 56% increase. The latest Census Bureau report puts the city's overall population at 411,867.

“When you look at the citizenship ceremonies that we've been hosting at City Hall for the last several years, just in the time that we've been hosting them over the last four or five years, we've had citizens from 26 different Asian countries become United States citizens in those ceremonies right here in Tulsa City Hall,” Bynum said. “And so it all points toward, we think, a growing need and the importance of having and establishing the Asian Affairs Commission here in the city of Tulsa.”

Gilpin, 45, eventually grew out of her shell and went on to attend the University of Tulsa. She got married and went to work for the Williams Cos.

And so when City Councilor Lori Decter Wright asked Gilpin to serve on the working group charged with establishing the Asian Affairs Commission, she was glad to do it.

“That I tried to avoid my culture was sometimes a point of embarrassment,” Gilpin said. “And so fast forward 45 years: This has been such an honor and a period of growth.

“For me, getting together with Asian Americans in the Tulsa community has been healing and strengthening for me, and I wear my Korean name around my neck.”

Creation of the Asian Affairs Commission will require City Council approval. It is expected to begin meeting in early 2024, at which time it would become the city’s sixth such commission established under Title 5 of city ordinances.

The others are the Human Rights Commission, the Greater Tulsa Area African Affairs Commission, the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, the Greater Tulsa Area Hispanic/Latinx Affairs Commission and the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women.

The commissions provide advice to the mayor and City Council regarding a range of issues related to their particular focus.

Bynum said the citizen-led working group that put together the Asian Affairs Commission has already identified its priorities: workforce and economic development, research and data collection, community development, education, and civic engagement.

Krystal Reyes, director of the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity, said the office works to fulfill the city's goal of becoming a world-class community.

“We do this by implementing dozens of activities, programs, events, policies, practice changes that are found in two large strategies: our Resilient Tulsa resilience plan and our New Tulsans Initiative welcoming plan,” Reyes said. “We are focused on building a resilient and equitable city through partnerships and welcoming our neighbors.”

Reyes noted that Tuesday’s announcement comes as Tulsa and other communities across the country celebrate “Welcoming Week,” an annual event organized by the nonprofit Welcoming America.

“Welcoming Week is a national celebration … to celebrate the richness of our immigrant communities and also the impact that they have, and that their families have, their generations have,” Reyes said.

