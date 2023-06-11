OKLAHOMA CITY — A proposed passenger rail expansion that could connect Oklahoma City to Newton, Kansas, leaves Tulsa out in the cold.

Oklahoma and Kansas officials are seeking federal approval to extend Heartland Flyer passenger rail service north from Oklahoma City through Wichita, Kansas, and up to Newton, where there is an Amtrak station.

But Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials still have no immediate plans to connect Oklahoma City and Tulsa via passenger rail.

ODOT spokesman Bryce Boyer said extending Heartland Flyer service to Newton would allow for more connectivity to the national passenger rail network because the Amtrak train would connect to major east-west trains on both ends of its route.

The Heartland Flyer currently runs from Oklahoma City to Fort Worth, Texas, making stops in Norman, Pauls Valley, Ardmore and Gainesville along the route. The proposed rail expansion to Newton could include stops in Edmond, Guthrie, Perry and Ponca City.

Fort Worth is one of the many stops for the Texas Eagle, an Amtrak train that runs from Chicago to Los Angeles. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train also runs from Chicago to Los Angeles, with a stop in Newton.

Connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa by passenger rail service has always been part of ODOT’s long-range plan, Boyer said.

“Funding is an issue for the Tulsa connection, but ODOT continues to look for solutions to get passenger rail to Tulsa,” Boyer said in an email. “The next extension beyond the current line of the Heartland Flyer is to connect to Tulsa.”

In 2014, the state sold a nearly 100-mile rail line between Sapulpa and Midwest City to Stillwater Central Railroad LLC, an affiliate of Watco Cos. LLC. The company agreed to improve the rail line and launch passenger rail service.

In 2019, Watco paid $2.8 million in damages to ODOT after determining that operating passenger rail service on the Sooner Subdivision rail line would not be cost effective, Boyer said.

The condition of the railroad tracks between Oklahoma City and Newton is better than the condition of the Sooner Subdivision line, said Gary Lanman, vice president of the Northern Flyers Alliance.

“That’s the big reason why we would have trouble getting a passenger train to Tulsa,” he said.

When the Sooner Subdivision line was sold in 2014, estimates indicated that more than $223 million in upgrades would be needed for that stretch of railroad to meet passenger rail standards.

Members of the Northern Flyer Alliance have advocated for the Oklahoma City-to-Newton expansion for more than a decade. Lanman said that route used to be traversed by Amtrak’s Lone Star, which ran between Chicago and Houston until 1979.

Oklahoma and Kansas officials are asking the Federal Railroad Administration to add the Heartland Flyer expansion to its Corridor Identification and Development Program, which would allow the states to unlock federal funds to expand passenger rail service.

The Federal Railroad Administration created the new program as a result of increased rail funding in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The reason that things have changed big time is that out of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill there was like $66 billion for rail,” Lanman said. “We’ve never ever had anything like that. Now, all of a sudden, everybody’s eyes are big wide, and they’re saying, ‘Go get some of that.’”

Tulsa-area elected officials vocalizing their support for passenger rail service to Oklahoma City would go a long way toward reviving discussions about connecting the state’s two largest cities by train, said Northern Flyer Alliance President Deborah Fischer Stout.

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, has long dreamed about connecting Oklahoma City and Tulsa by passenger rail. He co-led a 2017 interim study on the issue with Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.

“There is a growing chorus of voices of everyday Oklahoma City residents and Tulsa residents who would love to see this happen,” he said. Ideally, Bennett wants the two cities to be connected by high-speed rail, which would likely cost more than traditional Amtrak service.

Bennett said the proposed rail expansion to Newton is a good first step toward restoring a prior passenger train route, but he said state officials should be thinking long-term about expanding rail access in Oklahoma.

Also, he criticized ODOT’s decision to sell the Sooner Subdivision line to a private company.

“The state’s made some bad deals with rail companies over the years, especially with the Oklahoma City-to-Tulsa corridor,” he said. “We sort of sold away our chance to control that future.”

The idea of passenger rail service between Tulsa and Oklahoma City has long been a topic of conversation at various levels of government, said Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow.

The chairman of the Senate’s Aeronautics and Transportation Committee said knowing cost and ridership estimates of an Oklahoma City-to-Tulsa route would be key to determining whether an expanded passenger rail route is a good use of taxpayer dollars.

“While I am not completely opposed to the concept, I will need a price tag to taxpayers, estimated number of passengers and what the reoccurring revenue to the state will be,” Haste said in a statement. “We do not want to end up in a California-like situation with a train to nowhere and spend millions on something that never comes to fruition or isn’t used.”

