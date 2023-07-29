Tulsa Municipal Court will begin offering weekly nighttime sessions starting Sept. 7.

During “Thursday Night Court,” hours will be extended to 7 p.m. to provide more accessibility and convenience to those with municipal citations.

“Programs like Night Court are a testament to our commitment to providing more convenient and accessible options for interacting with the City,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release. “I want to thank our Court Administrator Cheri Harvell and her entire team for putting this program together.”

Services will be offered to assist citizens in resolving citations efficiently and effectively. Among those will be a cashier’s window, allowing people to make citation payments after 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Additionally, people needing court records for compliance letters to reinstate their licenses can access the necessary documentation during the extended hours. Citizens can also visit cost administration to get on, or extend, their payment plan.

“We are excited to introduce Night Court to our community,” Harvell said in the release. “We understand that citizens may face time constraints during regular court hours, and this initiative aims to address their needs while providing a more accessible justice system for all. Our commitment is to ensure a seamless and efficient process, helping citizens easily resolve their citations.”

Separate dockets will occur at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m, and a Spanish interpreter will be available.

Starting Aug. 1, citizens can contact Tulsa Municipal Court to confirm whether their citation qualifies for Night Court and to schedule a date if it does.

Citizens with correctible citations like expired tag, insurance and driver’s licenses can email their documents to nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org and bring them with them on their scheduled court date. Prior approval is required to confirm the scheduled court appearance.

For more information or to schedule a Night Court appearance, contact Court Records at (918) 596-1625 during business hours or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.

