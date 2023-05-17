City councilors seemed to agree on one thing Wednesday when they discussed how to get abandoned shopping carts off the streets — there is no simple answer.

The closest thing to a consensus to come out of the discussion was that councilors don’t want to fine businesses whose carts are found off their properties; neither do all of them want to penalize the individuals — many of whom are homeless — who are removing the carts.

“We don’t want to put a burden on the retailers as far as a regulatory cost because we generate sales taxes” from them, said Councilor Jayme Fowler. “But yet … people who are just less fortunate, we don’t want to put a burden on them, either.

“I think there are other mechanisms and ways that we can deal with that.”

Fowler has led the effort to address the problem, saying Wednesday that the city has spent “hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars” over the years picking up and disposing of abandoned shopping carts throughout the city.

Fowler acknowledged, however, that he did not have records to support his claim but said he intended to gather that information.

“We will see them (shopping carts) underneath bridges, on highways and bus stops,” Fowler said. ”They are just absolutely literally everywhere.”

Mark Hogan, director of the city’s Asset Management Department, told councilors that the city spends about $1 million a year on cleanup efforts. That figure covers the cost of all debris removal, Hogan said after the meeting, adding that the city does not tally how many shopping carts it picks up and disposes of or the cost associated with that work.

City officials have said they do make an effort to return abandoned shopping cars to retailers but that when they can’t, the carts are disposed of in the trash or recycled for metal, like any other piece of debris.

That prompted Councilor Phil Lakin to float an idea.

“Is there any way that we can collect the carts, hold them like we are doing, and then allow retailers to come out and collect their carts from us for a fee for services that we provided?” he said.

Councilor Crista Patrick said abandoned shopping carts are a common sight in her district but that the retailers she has talked with typically have said they don’t want the carts returned.

“I don’t know why, but they just don’t,” Patrick said. “So maybe we need to think on the other end of what we can do to recycle them or reuse them or repurpose them.

“I have a couple of constituents who have actually started using them as portable garden beds.”

Councilor Lori Decter Wright said she would “entertain a carrot versus a stick” approach to resolve the problem and noted that not everyone removing shopping carts from retail properties is homeless.

“As the district with the most retail right now, I can’t see doing anything that would penalize retailers,” Wright said. “In my district, people are using the carts to go to their homes (because) they just don’t have transportation. … Twenty percent don’t have transportation.”

Councilor Grant Miller questioned whether city officials have considered addressing the problem by enforcing laws against theft.

“I mean, the carrying off of somebody else’s property — could not TPD enforce” that? Miller asked.

Several councilors, including Councilor Laura Bellis, pushed back on that idea. Bellis suggested that it would make more sense to address the broader issue of homelessness before tackling the abandoned shopping cart problem.

“I just want to be careful that if we do decide to go down a policy pathway here that we are not inflicting harm or undue hardship on people who have their whole lives' belongings in those carts and that is all they have,” Bellis said.

Wednesday’s discussion ended with no agreement on how to move forward, but Fowler provided information to his colleagues on what more than a dozen municipalities across the country are doing to keep shopping carts off the streets.

“Bottom line is this, is that we have got to think of a better way of addressing this and what we are doing, and it is not working,” he said.