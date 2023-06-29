City councilors on Wednesday approved the renewal of the Kendall Whittier Improvement District and a tax increment financing district as part of the city's downtown development project plan.

The Kendall Whittier Improvement District, which is a part of Main Street America, provides services to businesses and residents of the district through an annual assessment collected by the city from properties within the district. These services include beautification, security, lighting, administration and trash removal.

Jamie Barnes, president of the Kendall Whittier Improvement District board, spoke to City Council during Wednesday's meeting, saying the annual fee is not changing for people currently in the district. However, he said the district’s administration in years past was not as organized, and so by mistake several businesses that should have been included were left out of the district.

The assessments are now added to those businesses to correct the error, he said.

“Individuals and property owners that are already in the improvement district, their taxes will not be going up. If they’re in the district, nothing’s changing for them,” Barnes said. “The only things that have been changed are a handful of properties that were either parceled out, lot split or were reevaluated and found to be included (in the district).”

Dan Ziegler, who owns Ziegler Art & Frame in the district, said he and fellow businessman James Dupree were among those with properties in the district, some of which had been left out previously. They expressed frustration that they would now be paying the improvement district fees on those additional properties even though they said that in the past they haven’t received the district's benefits.

“I don’t feel like we need to add more money to the improvement,” Dupree said. “I didn’t get … all those (services) they got, even if I did pay last year.”

The City Council approved the improvement district renewal in an 8-1 vote.

The council unanimously approved a tax increment financing district as part of the First Amended Downtown Area Economic Development Plan.

The plan was initially approved in 2017 with the intention of promoting economic stability and growth. The plan established eight increment districts, naming one and deferring the rest to be established at later dates.

On Wednesday the council established the seventh of these increment districts, the Western Supply District, which is generally located south of Easton Street, west of Boulder Avenue and east of Cheyenne Avenue.

Also during the meeting, councilors approved a waiver of the electrical service and weatherhead repair fee in relation to damage from the June 18 windstorm.

Amended from the agenda, the waiver covers fees that would have been assessed from June 21 to July 21. The waiver is capped not to exceed $150,000.

The waiver was approved unanimously, with Councilor Grant Miller saying the fee waiver does not go far enough to support residents affected by the storms who are paying more than expected for tree services, electrical repairs and lack of power last week.

At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, councilors honored longtime City Council administrator Patrick Boulden's retirement this week by giving him a key to the city.

