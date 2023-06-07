City councilors took no action Wednesday to settle a lawsuit filed by a former elementary school art teacher alleging that the city, two police officers and other parties violated her First Amendment rights outside the BOK Center before then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign rally.

The federal lawsuit, filed by Sheila Buck, 65, alleges that she was arrested and then removed from a cordoned-off area outside the arena by Tulsa police officers at the direction of the Trump campaign because she was wearing a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front.

Buck, who had a ticket to the rally, was taken to the Tulsa County jail, where she was booked on a complaint of obstructing a police officer.

Last month, a Tulsa County judge threw out the misdemeanor charge against Buck.

Councilors met in executive session for about 45 minutes to consider a possible settlement of $1 million or more but adjourned without voting on the proposed settlement.

“We need a lot more time to gather information,” City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick said after the meeting.

Councilors are scheduled to hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the issue further.

Buck first filed her lawsuit July 1, 2021, in state court. The lawsuit was amended after the case was transferred to Tulsa federal court on July 20, 2021.

In her civil rights lawsuit, Buck named multiple defendants, including two Tulsa police officers who were involved in her arrest, the city of Tulsa, two unnamed Secret Service agents and the Trump campaign.

City officials argued that the Trump campaign was exempt from the city's permitting requirement — which would have allowed the campaign to limit access to the event — citing an ordinance that exempted activities conducted by a governmental agency.

But U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan noted in an April 2022 ruling that the Trump campaign was not a government agency and that the political rally was not a presidential event.

Eagan also rejected the city’s claim that the cordoned-off area of Denver Avenue constituted “restricted grounds” where the president is protected by the Secret Service.

“The Court is highly skeptical that a political campaign rally is an event of national significance — a rally for one particular political candidate stands in stark contrast to widely-recognized events of national significance, such as Inauguration Day or events commemorating federal holidays such as Veterans Day, Independence Day and so forth,” Eagan wrote.

Eagan also ruled that Secret Service agents cannot be sued under pertinent federal civil rights legislation because the legislation dealt with people “acting under color of state law,” adding that “no set of facts could plausibly establish that the Secret Service agents were acting under color of state law.”

Eagan also dismissed Trump’s reelection campaign organization and one of its employees from the lawsuit in her April 2022 ruling.

Curtis Killman contributed to this story.

