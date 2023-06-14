Tulsa City Council delays action again on settlement with woman arrested outside 2020 Trump rally

For the second time in a week, city councilors on Wednesday took no action on a proposed payment of $1 million or more to settle a civil rights lawsuit.

Sheila Buck, 65, sued the city, two police officers and other parties after she was arrested outside the BOK Center before then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally.

The lawsuit alleges that Buck’s First Amendment rights were violated when she was arrested and removed from a city street by Tulsa police, at the direction of the Trump campaign, because she was wearing a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front.

City councilors have met three times in executive session — once last week and twice Wednesday — to discuss the proposed settlement. Any city settlements of $1 million or more must be approved by the council.

The council is scheduled to resume its discussion in executive session at 1 p.m. June 21.

“We are just trying to do our due diligence about knowing the reasoning behind a reward of money that large and what the impacts would be,” said Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick.

Buck, who had a ticket to attend the Trump rally, was forcibly removed from a cordoned-off area for ticket holders outside the arena and taken to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, where she was jailed on a complaint of obstructing a police officer.

Last month, a Tulsa County District Court judge threw out the misdemeanor charge against Buck.

Buck first filed her lawsuit July 1, 2021, in state court. The lawsuit was amended after the case was transferred to Tulsa federal court on July 20, 2021.

In her civil rights lawsuit, Buck named multiple defendants, including two Tulsa police officers involved in her arrest, the city of Tulsa, two unnamed Secret Service agents and the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign did not have a permit to close the streets outside the BOK Center. However, city officials argued that the campaign was exempt from the city's permitting requirement, which would have allowed the campaign to limit access to the event, citing an ordinance that exempted activities conducted by a governmental agency.

But U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan noted in an April 2022 ruling that the Trump campaign was not a government agency but rather a political organization holding a rally that was not a presidential event.

Eagan also rejected the city’s claim that the cordoned-off area of Denver Avenue constituted “restricted grounds” where the president is protected by the Secret Service.

“The Court is highly skeptical that a political campaign rally is an event of national significance — a rally for one particular political candidate stands in stark contrast to widely-recognized events of national significance, such as Inauguration Day or events commemorating federal holidays such as Veterans Day, Independence Day and so forth,” Eagan wrote.

Eagan also ruled that Secret Service agents cannot be sued under federal civil rights legislation because it deals with people acting under color of state law, adding that “no set of facts could plausibly establish that the Secret Service agents were acting under color of state law.”

Eagan also dismissed Trump’s reelection campaign organization and one of its employees from the lawsuit in her April 2022 ruling.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.