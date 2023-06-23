Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday his absence and that of Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell made no difference in the issuance of an emergency declaration following Saturday night's wind storm in Tulsa.

Stitt offered the explanation outside of Tulsa City Hall Friday morning after a briefing on the storm management situation. He also met with Broken Arrow leaders and PSO management.

The emergency declaration was signed Tuesday by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, after what appeared to be some confusion about how to proceed.

On Friday, Stitt said the declaration wasn't ready for signing until Tuesday. He said Pinnell offered to fly back from a conference in Georgia to sign it but that, in the end, it was decided Treat would.

Stitt was at the Paris Air Show.

Treat has said he didn't know he was acting governor until he was contacted Tuesday by the governor's office. Treat later expressed irritation that the governor's office released a statement by the governor, urging Treat to sign the order, after Treat had already done so.

Stitt said the state's declaration took a few days to prepare because emergency management was determining how many counties to include. It ultimately listed 10, including eight contiguous counties in northeastern Oklahoma.

Stitt said Friday that more counties may be added.

The declaration activates several laws and regulations that expedite emergency services and allow local governments to apply for federal funds to cover some of their related expenses. Stitt, though, said the 2½-day delay had no practical effect on emergency-related activities.

Article 6 of the Oklahoma Constitution has historically been read to mean the governor may not execute powers of the office during "removal from the State."

Stitt said Friday the provision is antiquated and should be changed.