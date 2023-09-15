Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Cockroft to fill the secretary of state opening created by the departure of Brian Bingman.

A former state representative from Wanette, Cockroft was a lobbyist for the Oklahoma Association of Realtors before signing on with Stitt.

Oklahoma’s secretary of state is responsible for maintaining official records. Unlike in many states, the secretary of state does not oversee elections.

Since becoming an appointed position in the 1970s, secretaries of state have tended to serve as advisors and sometimes negotiators for the administration. Many have been former legislators.

In addition to serving as secretary of state, Cockroft will hold the title chief policy advisor to the governor.

