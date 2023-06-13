The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday opened the door to more legal wrangling over the city’s Tourism Improvement District.

In an 8-0 decision, the justices found that Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman erred when he granted the city’s request for summary judgment, clearing the way for the city to begin collecting the 3% assessment on hotel rooms.

In his April 2021 decision, Musseman found that the Tourism Improvement District — or TID — was created legally by the Tulsa City Council and that it is constitutional and valid under state law.

But the decision handed down by the Supreme Court states that the lower court should not have issued a summary judgment because material facts were in dispute. It sent the case back to district court for a jury trial to determine the facts.

“If a litigant is successful in a summary judgment proceeding, the parties are denied the right to a full trial on the merits,” the ruling states. “It is for this reason, that the province of the jury cannot be invaded, where there are material facts in dispute, it is contrary to proper summary judgment process for any court to decide disputed material fact questions.

“This factual dispute must be resolved from the outset.”

The issue in dispute is whether more than 50% of the hotels listed on the city's original assessment role had objected to the creation of the TID.

The plaintiff in the case, Toch LLC, argued that they had; the defendants, the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, argued that they had not.

“The Legislature was clear that 'if the owners of fifty percent or more in an area of the tracts or parcels within the district or a majority of owners of record of property in the assessment area protest, in writing, the creation of the district, the district shall not be created,’” the ruling states.

The justices' ruling makes no mention of halting assessment collections, and the city said late Tuesday that it is reviewing the ruling to determine what the it means for the TID and collections.

The assessment on hotel room stays applies to hotels within the city limits that have 110 rooms or more.

Attorney Grant Thetford, representing Toch, said he looks forward to getting the case before a jury.

“In my opinion, we don’t think they can have a TID,” Thetford said. “We think it is unconstitutional, number one, and two, we think 50 percent of the hotel owners showed up and objected to this thing.

“So we think this TID is going to be dissolved, and we are hoping that the hoteliers can get their money back from this illegal tax that has been assessed against them.”

The City Council approved the creation of the 30-year TID in late 2018, and the city sent out its first and only round of assessment bills in June 2019.

Collections were halted temporarily during Toch’s legal challenges but resumed in August 2021 after Musseman granted the city’s request for summary judgment.

The City Council resolution creating the TID states that the funds can be used only for what could reasonably be “calculated to increase occupancy and room rates for the assessed properties as a class, including convention and tourism facility expenses directly related to such marketing services.”

City leaders have argued that the assessment is necessary to bring Tulsa’s marketing resources in line with those in cities of comparable size.

Toch LLC is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Lee Levinson and Bruce Taylor. Brickhugger principals John and Tori Snyder, along with their daughter, Macy Snyder-Amatucci, redeveloped the historic Mayo Hotel and the Detroit Lofts.

Justice Dana Kuehn, a former Tulsa County associate district judge, recused herself from the case.

