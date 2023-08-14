It didn’t take long for candidates to begin lining up to succeed District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.

Within hours after Keith announced Sunday that she is running for mayor of Tulsa, state Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, said he’s planning a run for the county commission seat.

“Tulsa County needs strong leadership and transparency on the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners,” Rogers said in a statement to the Tulsa World. “I will serve with integrity and focus on improving Tulsa County services with a commitment to revamping our roads, bridges, and infrastructure.”

Rogers said his other priorities would include keeping property taxes low, strengthening law enforcement and promoting economic development.

Rogers was elected to the Legislature in 2020 to represent Senate District 37, which includes all or parts of Sand Springs, Jenks, Glenpool, Berryhill, Prattville and west and south Tulsa. He said he will serve out his term, which ends in 2024.

“I plan to leverage the relationships I’ve built with state and community leaders over the past term,” Rogers said.

Rogers, who owns a paving company, said he is contributing $100,000 to his campaign to “lead by example and back my commitment.”

“I believe my business background and government experience uniquely positions me to effectively navigate government red tape while getting our county growing and improving,” he said.

Four countywide elected offices will be on the ballot next year: county clerk, court clerk, sheriff and Keith's District 2 seat.

The filing period is scheduled for April 3-5, with primary elections on June 18 and the general election on Nov. 5. Primary runoff elections, if necessary, would be held Aug. 27.

Keith has represented District 2 since 2008.

