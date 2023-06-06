U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has been telling conservative media outlets that President Joe Biden is only running for a second term to “protect his family” and that the FBI is covering up a bribery scandal involving Biden and his family.

“He knows that this is going to blow up in his face,” Mullin told Newsmax.

Mullin has insisted since before Biden’s election in 2020 that the president and his son Hunter Biden were involved in unethical and illegal dealings overseas. A recent Republican-led House investigation did not find any proof of wrongdoing by President Biden or add much to the allegations of personal and professional misdeeds, some of them publicly acknowledged, by Hunter Biden.

Also last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford was among Senate Republicans demanding more information about the 51 former U.S. intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter that said the discovery of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden at a New Jersey pawn shop was probably a Russian misinformation operation.

The laptop and at least some of what was on it turned out to be authentic and embarrassing but not particularly damning.

Specifically, the Republicans want to know if the former officials used their connections and titles to further a scheme to help the Bidens.

Meanwhile, it was reported that an investigation into the Republicans’ leading 2024 candidate, former President Donald Trump, has obtained a recording of Trump talking to two writers about classified documents he took with him when he left the White House in 2021.

Trump, who was recently found guilty in a sexual abuse and defamation civil case, has all but admitted keeping classified documents in violation of federal law.