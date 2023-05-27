Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tulsa Transit’s Peoria Aero Bus Rapid Transit route has been a rousing success since it opened in 2019, and officials expect the 11th Street Route 66 BRT to deliver big, too.

If they can just get it rolling.

Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority General Manager Scott Marr said construction of the project has been delayed because of a funding gap of between $14 million and $15 million.

“It’s a combination of things,” he explained. “It’s supply chain; it’s costs for supplies and inflation.”

The 11th Street Route 66 BRT opening had been expected in August 2024 but has been pushed back until April 2025, Tulsa Transit officials said.

Chase Phillips, Tulsa Transit’s director of planning, said the funding picture became clearer a few months ago, when designers were deeper into their work.

“Finishing up with the 60% design, that is when they really had a good idea of how much right-of-way needed to be purchased,” he said. “With that effort, then they are looking at where the market is with all of the different projects.”

Phillips said the 11th Street Route 66 BRT is expected to cost about $24 million and that Tulsa Transit has about $10 million: $5.3 million from the Improve Our Tulsa 2 capital improvements package and $5 million from a federal grant.

“But despite that, with rising costs of the pandemic and everything, we are still looking at a (roughly) $15 million funding gap,” he said.

Bus rapid transit systems have become popular across the country for providing faster service with shorter wait times. Riders on the Peoria Aero BRT, for example, typically have a wait time of 20 minutes, as compared with 30 to 60 minutes on other bus routes.

The Peoria Aero BRT route runs from 81st Street and Lewis Avenue to 56th Street North and Peoria Avenue. The 11th Street Route 66 BRT would start at the downtown bus station and wind its way east, mostly along 11th Street, to the Eastgate Metroplex at 21st Street and 145th East Avenue, where it would turn around.

The Peoria Aero BRT route is the busiest route in the Tulsa Transit system, Marr said, with ridership in April alone increasing by 22,000 — for a total of 53,000 — over the same period last year.

Tulsa Transit had hoped to help fill the funding gap with money from the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package, but it did not end up being included.

The city received more than $2 billion in requests for IOT 3 funding from city departments and outside organizations affiliated with the city.

“Although we are experiencing funding challenges at this time, Tulsa Transit is committed to the Route 66 project,” Marr said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city plans to leverage every grant opportunity it can to advance the project.

“As we’ve seen with every aspect in the city, inflation costs have impacted all areas of operation and capital projects, and we will work with (the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority) to make this project a reality,” he said.



