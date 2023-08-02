Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Concerned residents again questioned city councilors regarding the water quality in and safety of the Arkansas River and the city’s Zink Lake project ahead of next week’s Improve Our Tulsa vote, which features $5 million toward River Parks infrastructure.

The Tulsa City Council’s Public Works Committee listened to residents from the Arkansas River Rights Coalition and Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates, two groups that have raised concerns regarding the safety of the river and Zink Dam and Lake.

The groups maintain that the river and lake couldn’t be used for sanctioned river sport events because of safety concerns regarding water quality, depth, width and debris. Councilor Christian Bengel said the lake was focused on recreational activities and not necessarily sports competitions.

“Our purpose here, like it was last time, is to educate and suggest pathways forward,” said Kelsey Royce, founding member of the Arkansas River Rights Coalition. “We come in good faith. … Our purpose here is to educate and suggest pathways forward, which would mitigate some of the issues that have been ignored.”

The Zink Lake project is a voter-approved $48 million amenity by the city. The city’s website says it will “revolutionize” how residents enjoy and engage with the Arkansas River.

Ongoing contention

At the Public Works Committee's May 17 meeting, Royce and her colleagues had expressed concern that Zink Lake, set to be completed by Labor Day 2024, will be unsuitable for swimming, fishing and other water recreational activities as proposed.

On Wednesday, group members spoke again about their concerns about the dam and lake.

Bengel questioned the need for the groups’ presentation, saying the committee had already heard the concerns and therefore did not need to rehash the same information. It’s a one-sided conversation, he said.

Councilor Grant Miller, who had invited the groups to speak again, said Wednesday's presentation was new and focused largely on the new “amenities” proposed through the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

The $814 million package will be voted on by Tulsa residents on Aug. 8. It includes $5 million toward infrastructure surrounding the Zink Dam project, which includes restrooms, parking and maintenance utilities and buildings.

Miller said he invited the concerned residents to attend Wednesday's meeting with more people present to answer their concerns. However, no representative from the city administration attended the meeting. Councilor Jeannie Cue told Miller nobody from the Mayor’s Office had been informed.

At the end of the May 17 meeting, councilors and a representative of the Mayor’s Office had said they would be willing to meet again to allow city officials to respond to residents’ specific concerns.

That meeting never happened.

Councilor Phil Lakin said Wednesday that because Zink Dam won’t be completed until 2024, “we simply hadn’t asked city engineers and consultants to come back to have more detailed discussions with the council.”

Lakin said the city is working on items that will be helpful to have in their report.

“I’ve asked the staff and consultants to come to a council meeting in late August so we can have a more detailed discussion and know more about their perspective and studies,” Lakin said.

Water-quality concerns

In the meantime, Royce said Wednesday, the city is focused too much on amenities and not enough on the problem at hand, which is water quality and safety.

“I would vote for water testing, but I don't think we should prioritize amenities over public health and safety,” Royce said.

Bengel said Zink Lake was decided on by voters and so it is happening.

He said the groups are focused on putting the cart in front of the horse. The city previously said — and Bengel reiterated Wednesday — that consistent and accurate water testing cannot be done until after the dam is completed next year.

When it was initially approved by voters in 2016, the dam was touted as being for recreational opportunities and as a “moneymaker” for the city, retired engineer Charles Pratt said.

He said the council needs to be aware of the mistakes made in previous years and stop telling residents that the lake and river will be open for recreational opportunities.

“The problem is the amenities that were associated with the economic benefits for this lake. This was ‘a big moneymaker,’” Pratt said. “That was part of the economics that justified this thing. … So just keep that in mind. Scratch that idea. Scratch the rhetoric.”

Helen King, a retired environmental chemist, said her research indicates that the lake, as it is now planned, will be unsafe for recreational use and that the water would be extremely toxic.

Council's hands tied

Bengel said he and the rest of council understand the groups' concerns and even share them but that they are without the power to mandate or control testing of the lake.

Councilor Crista Patrick explained that Tulsa is managed through a strong executive branch and that, therefore, the power to control the testing and the transparency of that testing rests with the Mayor’s Office, not with the City Council.

“We're not in a position to do anything about it. Because of our strong-mayor form of government, that's an executive branch-only function,” Patrick said. “We can't give direct orders to supervisors of any department.”

Patrick and Bengel informed the groups that while the public and the council have not been told the proposed plans for water-quality testing and preparations for public safety, those discussions are underway.

Councilor Jayme Fowler agreed with the group that the pollution and water quality of the Arkansas River and Zink Lake are atrocious. But he also said the City Council is not responsible for and does not oversee water testing.

“The pollution of water is terrible,” Fowler said. “And yet I don't think that's really in the purview and scope of this body to be able to regulate the water quality. It really isn’t.”

Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

