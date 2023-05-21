The dismantling of the Sky Ride at Expo Square is on hold.

Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said Friday that removal of the once popular ride was halted by its new owner.

“The current owner of the Sky Ride has apparently decided to go with a different deconstruction crew,” Andrus said.

Expo Square officials had expected the ride to be gone by Saturday, but Andrus said workers haven’t been on the property in about two weeks.

The ride’s cable has been removed, Andrus said, but the five towers that supported it and some parts of the landing terminals have yet to be taken off the grounds.

“We have requirements for insurance that they apparently were not familiar with,” Andrus said. “So the day the insurance is covered and we approve and recognize it, they’ll start work the next day.”

Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the Sky Ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain.

GT Amusement Service Co., which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, was the lone bidder for the ride. The bid was $175,000.

The Sky Ride debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-riders followed Parker in 12-second intervals.

The ride opened to fairgoers on Oct. 1 of that year. It was last operational at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019.







