The cables have been removed from the Sky Ride at Expo Square, but further removal by its new owner has been delayed.
Removal of the Sky Ride at Expo Square has been halted after insurance issues arose and the ride's new owners decided to go with a different deconstruction crew, a fairgrounds official said. Some parts of the landing terminals and the five towers that supported it have yet to be taken off the grounds.
Expo Square officials announced last year that they were closing the Sky Ride because it had become too expensive to operate and maintain.
GT Amusement Service Co., which has offices in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, was the lone bidder for the ride. The bid was $175,000.
The Sky Ride debuted at the Tulsa State Fair on Sept. 14, 1965, when G.C. Parker, president of the Tulsa Exposition and Fair Co., took the first ride. Other test-riders followed Parker in 12-second intervals.
The ride opened to fairgoers on Oct. 1 of that year. It was last operational at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019.
Photos: The Sky Ride at Tulsa County's Expo Square
