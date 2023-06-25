Loop-de-loops: Gov. Kevin Stitt wasn’t the only Oklahoman at the recent Paris Air Show. As has been the case for some time, the state sent a large contingent that included legislators, Department of Commerce officials and industry representatives.

Among those attending were state Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow; House of Representatives Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow; House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston; and Rep. Nick Archer, R-Elk City.

Industry groups represented included the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp., and manufacturers WHI Global, MST Manufacturing, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and CymSTAR, Consolidated Turbine Specialists, all of which have a Tulsa-area presence.

Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen announced the following town hall events:

Wednesday — 8:30 a.m., Checotah Senior Activity Center, 611 N. Broadway St., Checotah; 2 p.m., Northeast Technology Center Multipurpose Facility, 450 N. Highway 59, Kansas; 4 p.m., Locust Grove City Hall, 109 E. Ross St., Locust Grove; and 6 p.m., Inola Senior Center, 205 S. Broadway Ave., Inola.

Thursday — 8:00 a.m., American Legion Post 334, 400 Veterans Blvd., Ramona; 2:30 p.m., Haskell Community Center, 110 E. Commercial St., Haskell; 4:30 p.m., Morris Community Center, 400 S. Hughes Ave., Morris; and 6:30 p.m., Okfuskee County Historical Society, 407 W. Broadway St., Okemah.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews of Tulsa was chosen vice president of the Association of State Democratic Committees Midwest Caucus. … state Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville, joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

