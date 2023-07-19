A plan to build apartments at the site of the former Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health building on Harvard Avenue advanced Wednesday when the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission recommended approval of the developer’s rezoning request.

The vote was 9-0. The City Council, which has final say on rezoning requests, is expected to take up the issue in August.

“What the owner is wanting to do is develop a Class A facility,” said Robert Bell with Bell Land Use, representing the property owner, Brooks Harvard LLC. “I’ve heard some numbers that he’s willing to throw at this site. This is going to be a Class A-type facility.”

Bell’s words did not reassure everyone in the room Wednesday. Several speakers objected to the proposal, saying Bell had provided few specifics regarding the project and not addressed neighboring residents’ concerns about the problems the development could create or exacerbate.

“The traffic already at Harvard (Avenue) and the Broken Arrow Expressway is really tough. That’s a concern,” said Florence Park South resident Brett Long.

“And then secondly, the Harvard Terrace Apartments, as mentioned earlier, … seems like to me a pretty large complex already very close to that location.

“And then I did some research, and within two miles, there are 11 other apartment complexes, as well. So it seems like we’re really apartment complex heavy.”

Jon Conner said he was not opposed to development but urged the planning commissioners to continue consideration until they receive more details, including feasibility, traffic and infrastructure studies.

“What we want is more data,” Conner said. “I find it hard to believe that they do not have an initial plan for what they want to do.”

Bell countered by saying the studies he’s seen show the traffic at the intersections a mile east and a mile south is much heavier than it is near the proposed development site. But he insisted that “we want to do the studies moving forward.”

“We want to do the design. We want to hire the architects, and we want to bring that all back to the city of Tulsa,” Bell said. “Before we do that, we want to know … this zoning is favorable and we can move forward with this development.”

Bell said he expects that the developer will raze the existing building, which originally was Doctors Hospital.

“We will work with those communities and the developments and the neighborhoods that are out there to make sure they’re well-informed,” he said.

The 6.6-acre property is at 2323 S. Harvard Ave. Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office records list Linda Price of Tulsa as the registered agent for Brooks Harvard LLC.

The application before the Planning Commission was to change the zoning from office medium and residential single-family to residential multi-family.

In response to questions from Planning Commission Chairman Michael Covey, Nathan Foster with the Tulsa Planning Office explained that when considering a rezoning request, planning commissioners are charged with determining whether the proposed change is in accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Issues related to infrastructure will be addressed by city staff during the development process, which includes, but is not limited to, meetings with the Technical Advisory Committee and a return trip to the Planning Commission for approval of the preliminary plat, Foster said.

Covey said he would be voting yes because of the existing residential zoning already in the area.

“As Nathan eloquently said, I mean: feasibility — not in our purview; roads — not in our purview; stormwater — not in our purvey. All of that comes at a later stage,” Covey said. “Our sole job is: Does this fit within the comprehensive plan? And in my opinion, it does.”



