The authority charged with overseeing the city’s water and sewer operations voted this week to spend an estimated $93.7 million to install automated water meters, inspect and inventory service lines for lead, and replace water meter boxes at all small and residential water meters in town.

Work is expected to begin late this year or early 2024, with the oldest meters being replaced first.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority agreed to award the contract to Envocore/RTS Solutions, the highest-scoring of four firms that responded to the city’s request for proposals. The responses were scored based on cost, experience and qualifications, and work methodology.

“We just feel like overall, they have better experience, they were better equipped and had a better method of approach to accomplishing all of this work," Melissa Gray, operations manager for the city’s Water and Sewer Department, told the TMUA board Wednesday.

Longtime TMUA Trustee Jim Cameron served on the review committee.

“They put so much time and effort into this, and detail about how they were going to take care of this job, how many people they were going to bring in from their permanent staff,” Cameron said of the Envocore/RTS proposal. “I am 100% convinced they are the people to choose. They will do a good job for us.”

The lone dissenting vote came from another longtime TMUA trustee, Richard Sevenoaks, who questioned the wisdom of raising water rates to fund more capital projects at a time when utility customers are feeling squeezed.

The Water and Sewer Department is projecting an overall 20% increase in water rates between fiscal years 2024 and 2028 to cover operations and capital expenses. The AMR installations and related work is expected to account for 3% to 6% of the total increase.

“Us pumping a 20% rate increase onto our customer base is totally unacceptable,” Sevenoaks said. “What we have done for years and years, and I was a proponent of it, we decided what projects we were going to build, and then we went and figured out how much the rate increase would be to fund those projects.

“What I'm suggesting, philosophically, is that we reverse that, and we say, we want a rate increase of 1% or 2%, and then decide what projects we can fund with that sort of rate increase.”

TMUA Board of Trustees Chairman Jeff Dunn expressed support for the project, saying it was a prudent thing to do and in line with industry best practices.

“I also think Richard is right, in terms of us getting a handle on capital expenditures and what is the charge of this board. ... I really want this board to get aggressive about the capital budgeting and the ordinal ranking of projects and what truly is critical, what's mission-critical for us, and what's not," Dunn said.

AMR systems are not uncommon. The city already uses the technology at locations where it is difficult or dangerous to read a meter, and it has been implemented in surrounding communities such as Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow.

The impetus for replacing the city’s approximately 145,000 manual-read meters with AMRs came in 2021, when the EPA required public utilities to inventory their water line systems to identify and remove any lead materials.

Given the extensive scope of the work, the TMUA board, in consultation with city staff, decided to examine what it would take to install the AMR systems at the same time.

“This is really one project that contains three projects in one,” Gray told the TMUA board. “So what we're trying to accomplish with this is not just AMR meter installation, it's also your box replacements and lead service line inspections.”

The city has dubbed the AMR installation program the True Reads project for a reason. From 2018 and 2022, the percentage of customer water bills that have been based on water usage estimates — rather than an actual reading — has risen from 1% to 20%, and is even higher in the first two months of 2023, according to figures provided to TMUA.

Contracting to install the AMR systems over a short period of time, while expensive, will result in cost efficiencies and provide a longer-lasting meter, Gray told TMUA trustees.

“The Water and Sewer Department would not have the capacity to complete this work in the same timeframe as proposed by the contractor, which was four years,” Gray said. “It would take us a minimum of nine to 10 additional crews to complete this same work, as well as the associated equipment.

“And if we were to do this with existing staff, it's estimated that would take us approximately 20 years to complete.”

The Neptune Mach 10 ultrasonic meter readers the city plans to install have a life expectancy of 20 years, compared to the 10-year life expectancy of manual-read meters.

According to figures provided to TMUA, it would cost the city approximately the same to replace its existing manual water meters twice over the next 20 years as it would to install new AMR meters once in the same time period — without the benefit of getting new meter boxes or service line inspections.

Gray estimated the city would save $30.7 million over the next 20 years by installing the AMR system, with more than a third of the savings coming from labor costs.

The TMUA board has spent more than a decade working to dig out of a financial hole caused in part by previous city leaders’ unwillingness to increase water rates. From 1997-2006 and again in 2008 water rates stayed flat, contributing to TMUA’s need to borrow money to fund capital projects.

From FY 2011 through FY 2016, Tulsans saw their water rates increase 7% annually, with the increases declining to 1% in FY 2020. For the past three fiscal years, water rates have stayed flat.

According to the city, Tulsa’s water rate of $38.71 per 7,500 gallons is lower than the average $42.50 per 7,500 gallons paid by residents in peer cities.